Grab a hankie and try not to bawl, because these pups have been searching for their forever homes for far too long.
We write one of these galleries for The Star each week showing dogs at charities like Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, Helping Yorkshire Poundies and Rain Rescue.
But, week after week, we noticed there were a few pups whose lovable faces just kept showing up again and again - waiting months if not years to find their families.
Saddest of all is Franklin the Cane Corso, who was one year old when he first crossed our path - now he’s three.
He is still just a “big goody puppy” but has troubles with lead walks - maybe one day someone will scoop him up and show him the ropes.
Another is Simon the Saluki, who arrived as a stray and has “seen so many of his friends leave for their forever home,” or Aspen, another cane corso who had a troubled start to life and will make a great companion one day.
Take a look at these 13 dogs below. If any of them call to you and you feel you must sweep them off their paws, the link to their adoption page is under each picture.
1. These 13 dogs have been waiting the longest time for a new home in South Yorkshire, including one Cane Corso who has been on his own for over two years!
These 13 dogs have been waiting the longest time for a new home in South Yorkshire, including one Cane Corso who has been on his own for over two years! | Various, see story
2. Franklin the Cane Corso
Franklin has been waiting for a home for over two years! He was one year old when he was first advertised by Helping Yorkshire Poundies, now he is three!
"Franklin is a 3 yr old Cane Corso who will make the most amazing companion for a breed experienced, confident family. He is an absolutely lovely lad who adores his people and is a big, goofy puppy. His main issues lie with his lead walks – he is reactive to dogs/people and traffic when on the lead – he cannot cope with walks in busy areas and needs to find a home in a countryside/more rural setting and be confidently and safely managed on his walks. He is brilliant around the house – fully housetrained, can be left for a few hours with no issues. Franklin loves to run and play with other larger breed dogs – he may be able to live with a friendly large breed female with the right savvy family. No cats! He will need a child free home. Franklin’s breed is naturally protective and territorial, so he will need careful introductions to visitors and an owner who is understanding of the breed. He will make THE most fantastic companion for his lucky new family – he just needs to find the right people for him."
- https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/large/franklin/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies
3. Aspen the Cane Corso
Aspen has been waiting for a home with Thronberry Animal Sanctuary since at least November 2024!
"Aspen arrived incredibly thin with 2 of her large litter of puppies. Sadly some of the puppies passed away as a result of the living conditions. Through everything Aspen is incredibly loyal, loving and has been nothing but lovely to care for. Aspen was initially nervous around men, but our wonderful dog walkers have continued to improve her confidence day by day and many of which are now her favourite people! She would benefit from an experienced home who are understanding of her history, that have a quiet household where she can relax. Aspen is good with other dogs, and in particular other big dogs. She is housetrained."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/aspen/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Vinnie the Pocket Bully
"Vinnie is the most gorgeous, chunky ‘Pocket Bully’ boy who is approx 4 yrs old. He is looking for a special Bully loving home who aren’t looking for an active dog – Vinnie is not a big walker. He does enjoy getting out for a short walk, but can’t do more than around 20 minutes before he gets too tired bless him. Vinnie is very laid back, brilliant around the house and absolutely loves everyone he meets. He is not a fan of other animals, however, so needs to be your only boy. He can be rehomed with children aged 10+. He can be left for a few hours with zero issues, is housetrained and also travels well in the car – he’s such a good boy. Vinnie does have a heart murmur, but thankfully, he does not have any symptoms. He has started on daily medication for his heart (Vetmedin), which can be purchased online with a written prescription for approx £30 per month. Vinnie needs direct access to a fully secure, private garden – he will love to potter and sunbathe in the garden when the weather is nicer. He really is a special boy, and so deserves to find a special home."
- https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/male/vinnie-3/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.