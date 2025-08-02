2 . Franklin the Cane Corso

Franklin has been waiting for a home for over two years! He was one year old when he was first advertised by Helping Yorkshire Poundies, now he is three! "Franklin is a 3 yr old Cane Corso who will make the most amazing companion for a breed experienced, confident family. He is an absolutely lovely lad who adores his people and is a big, goofy puppy. His main issues lie with his lead walks – he is reactive to dogs/people and traffic when on the lead – he cannot cope with walks in busy areas and needs to find a home in a countryside/more rural setting and be confidently and safely managed on his walks. He is brilliant around the house – fully housetrained, can be left for a few hours with no issues. Franklin loves to run and play with other larger breed dogs – he may be able to live with a friendly large breed female with the right savvy family. No cats! He will need a child free home. Franklin’s breed is naturally protective and territorial, so he will need careful introductions to visitors and an owner who is understanding of the breed. He will make THE most fantastic companion for his lucky new family – he just needs to find the right people for him." - https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/large/franklin/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies