A Sheffield animal sanctuary has been overwhelmed by offers to rehome ‘inseparable’ dachshund sisters who ‘eat, sleep, and snuggle side-by-side’.

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in North Anston said interest in ‘the girls’ had almost broken its website and it had closed applications.

In a Facebook appeal, the charity said Lemon and Kiwi had arrived from the stray kennels.

Appeal to rehome sisters Lemon and Kiwi sparked hundreds of offers. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.

It added: “While we don’t know their past, we do know how deeply devoted they are to each other.

“Lemon and Kiwi are inseparable – they eat, sleep, and snuggle side-by-side. We're looking for a loving home where they can stay together forever. If you have room in your heart (and on your sofa) for double the love, these girls will reward you with endless affection.”

More than 300 people commented, mostly to say how adorable they were.

Some highlighted the other desperate dogs at Thornberry.

Ruby Punk said: “This is great news, but I also really hope that the same people consider applying for all the other dogs that are desperate for homes too!”