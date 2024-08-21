Thornberry Animal Sanctuary: Cats and kittens "urgently need" fosterers until they find forever homes
They have had a number of pregnant cats or young mums arrive in the last month - meaning the need for foster homes has shot up.
You would need to live fairly close to Thornberry for check-up appointments, and a quiet, secure spare room to house the feline family.
Experience at fostering mums with big litters is helpful but not essential, the shelter said in a Facebook post.
The video attached shows one of the families that needs a temporary home.
Thornberry shared the photo of two tiny kittens on the scale on Facebook on August 7, thanking Marsden Weighing Group for their handy donation.
Fill out of a form on their website or email [email protected] to register your interest.
