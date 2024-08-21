Thornberry Animal Sanctuary: Cats and kittens "urgently need" fosterers until they find forever homes

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary is in urgent need of fosterers to help out with nursing cats and their kittens.

They have had a number of pregnant cats or young mums arrive in the last month - meaning the need for foster homes has shot up.

You would need to live fairly close to Thornberry for check-up appointments, and a quiet, secure spare room to house the feline family.

Experience at fostering mums with big litters is helpful but not essential, the shelter said in a Facebook post.

Two tiny kittens at Thornberry Animal SanctuaryTwo tiny kittens at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
Two tiny kittens at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

The video attached shows one of the families that needs a temporary home.

Thornberry shared the photo of two tiny kittens on the scale on Facebook on August 7, thanking Marsden Weighing Group for their handy donation.

Fill out of a form on their website or email [email protected] to register your interest.

