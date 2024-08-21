Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary is in urgent need of fosterers to help out with nursing cats and their kittens.

They have had a number of pregnant cats or young mums arrive in the last month - meaning the need for foster homes has shot up.

You would need to live fairly close to Thornberry for check-up appointments, and a quiet, secure spare room to house the feline family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experience at fostering mums with big litters is helpful but not essential, the shelter said in a Facebook post.

Two tiny kittens at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

The video attached shows one of the families that needs a temporary home.

Thornberry shared the photo of two tiny kittens on the scale on Facebook on August 7, thanking Marsden Weighing Group for their handy donation.

Fill out of a form on their website or email [email protected] to register your interest.