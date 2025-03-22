These are just a few of the dozens of dogs rehomed by Sheffield Retired Greyhounds every year.
The average career of the dogs you see at the tracks is under five years - and when they’ve had their day, all a greyhound wants is a loving home where they can still get their exercise.
Now, these eight professional hare chasers - who are all listed with not just their names but what they went by on the betting slips - are ready to retire.
They include Damien Star - now known as just Damien - who came 1st in 10 out of 40 races recording on timeform.com, a win rate of 25 per cent...but now he just wants to settle down.
Anyone interested in one of the dogs below can complete an adoption questionnaire on the Sheffield Retired Greyhounds website, after which they will get to visit and meet their new best friend.
For a £200 adoption fee, the new owner will also be given a collar and lead, a walking out coat, a house collar and a muzzle.
Sheffield Retired Greyhounds are based at Rotherham Gate Lodge in Wortley and are home to 26 greyhounds at any one time.
The charity says: “Approximately 8,000 greyhounds retire from racing each year, typically between three and four years of age. Many never make the grade or retire at a much younger age as a result of minor injury. A great many owners will adopt greyhounds into their homes or arrange for them to live out their retirement at a kennel.
“Sheffield Retired Greyhounds works extremely hard to encourage owners to take their responsibility for their dogs and we also encourage the public to consider taking on retired greyhounds.
“Go on, adopt a greyhound – it will be the best thing you’ll ever do!”
