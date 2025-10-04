They include Sonny the cross breed Chihuahua, who was found abandoned in a house after his owners moved home without him.
There’s also Molly and Lady, a pair of Dachshund sisters wo have had a hard start to life and need an owner experienced with traumatised pups to help them live their best lives.
There there’s Aspen the beautiful Cane Corso who arrived to Thornberry Animal Sanctuary half starved, Kizza the Asian Shepherd Dog who was “completely filthy” when she was found, and Simon the Saluki, who has been waiting over a year in the kennels for a new home.
These pups are in the care of Thornberry Animal Sanctuary just waiting for someone to bring them home forever. Could it be you?
Take a look at these 16 dogs below for more information and see if you could offer them a home. You’ll find links to learn more along with each picture.
1. Sonny, the Chihuahua who was left behind in a house - seven years old, male
"Sonny arrived a little lost, as he was left abandoned in a house. He is the sweetest little thing who bonds quickly and loves cuddles. Sonny enjoys walks and would like a home that will take him on some lovely walks to explore new places. He is comfortable around other dogs but has always been the only dog in the home."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/sonny/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Tyson, the 'happy, friendly' Rottweiler - two years old, male
"Tyson is a large male rottweiler that would thrive with adopters who are knowledgeable of the amazing breed. He is generally a happy, friendly and goofy boy but is strong on the lead and can be very keen to get somewhere to say hello! He has been generally good with dogs here but has had a bad reaction to 2 other large males so should be the only dog in the home but can have friends that he is happy with. He has never lived with children so we are advising an age of 8+ he does have mild hip dysplasia so adopters should be mindful of this and of the veterinary costs associated with large breeds."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/tyson/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. Fury, the #gnelte and sweet' Greyhound - nearly four years old, male
"Fury has sadly been returned as his owner passed away unexpectedly. He is a friendly boy that is understandably a little shaken up by the recent events. He is incredibly loving and would love to return back to his home comforts as soon as possible. He is house trained and travels well in the car. He could live with older children / teens as he has not been around young children before. Fury loves his walks and walks nicely on the lead. He is a complete credit to the breed, so gentle and sweet."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/fury/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Molle & Rosie, the bonded Shih Tzus who need a sofa fit for two
"Meet Mollie and Rosie – The sweetest bonded pair on the hunt for their retirement home with a sofa big enough for two! They are still active and enjoy their adventures as long as they can have a good snuggle up together afterwards. They are very dog social and could live with other calm well-mannered dogs but this is not essential. Mollie and Rosie would be best suited to a quieter home with children 12+."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/16183/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary