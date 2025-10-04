2 . Tyson, the 'happy, friendly' Rottweiler - two years old, male

"Tyson is a large male rottweiler that would thrive with adopters who are knowledgeable of the amazing breed. He is generally a happy, friendly and goofy boy but is strong on the lead and can be very keen to get somewhere to say hello! He has been generally good with dogs here but has had a bad reaction to 2 other large males so should be the only dog in the home but can have friends that he is happy with. He has never lived with children so we are advising an age of 8+ he does have mild hip dysplasia so adopters should be mindful of this and of the veterinary costs associated with large breeds." - https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/tyson/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary