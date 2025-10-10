3 . Bonnie, the 'Typical Jack Russell Terrier!" - 11 years, female

"Bonnie is a very typical JRT! Quirky, happy and loves her ball. Bonnie enjoys a snooze after a nice walk, and is often in our reception area having some time out of kennels. Bonnie was returned to us after several Months in a home at no fault of her own. She is such a sweet girl that will make a wonderful companion to a terrier loving home. She is comfortable passing dogs but does not like too much ‘in your face’ and loves everyone she meets but is used to a quiet life so not suitable around children (although visitors fine)." - https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/bonnie/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary