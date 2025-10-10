These pups are in the care of Thornberry Animal Sanctuary just waiting for someone to bring them home forever - and some of them have been waiting a long time.
Could you be the one to change their lives?
There’s Aspen the beautiful Cane Corso, who arrived to Thornberry Animal Sanctuary half starved and has been waiting over a year for a new owner.
Kizza the Asian Shepherd Dog was “completely filthy” when she was found and is now full of love, while Simon the Saluki has also been waiting over a year in the kennels for a new home.
There’s also Sonny, a cross breed Chihuahua, who was found abandoned in a house after his owners moved home without him.
Take a look at these 14 dogs below for more information and see if you could offer them a home. You’ll find links to learn more along with each picture.
1. Sonny, the Chihuahua who was left behind in a house - seven years old, male
"Sonny arrived a little lost, as he was left abandoned in a house. He is the sweetest little thing who bonds quickly and loves cuddles. Sonny enjoys walks and would like a home that will take him on some lovely walks to explore new places. He is comfortable around other dogs but has always been the only dog in the home."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/sonny/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Molle & Rosie, the bonded Shih Tzus who need a sofa fit for two
"Meet Mollie and Rosie – The sweetest bonded pair on the hunt for their retirement home with a sofa big enough for two! They are still active and enjoy their adventures as long as they can have a good snuggle up together afterwards. They are very dog social and could live with other calm well-mannered dogs but this is not essential. Mollie and Rosie would be best suited to a quieter home with children 12+."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/16183/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. Bonnie, the 'Typical Jack Russell Terrier!" - 11 years, female
"Bonnie is a very typical JRT! Quirky, happy and loves her ball. Bonnie enjoys a snooze after a nice walk, and is often in our reception area having some time out of kennels. Bonnie was returned to us after several Months in a home at no fault of her own. She is such a sweet girl that will make a wonderful companion to a terrier loving home. She is comfortable passing dogs but does not like too much ‘in your face’ and loves everyone she meets but is used to a quiet life so not suitable around children (although visitors fine)."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/bonnie/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Mr Maker, the retired track Greyhound - Five years old, male
"Meet Mr Maker – A true gent! He is a charming lad with a heart gold. Originally from racing kennels, he decided the track life wasn’t for him; but – don’t be fooled he is always up for an adventure and a quick zoom around with his favourite toys. He is very sociable with other dogs, so could happily share his home with canine companions. Mr Maker would be best suited to a home with children 8+."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/mr-maker/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary