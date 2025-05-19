2 . Orla - Doberman, four years old, female

"Orla the Doberman is approx 4 yrs old and really is the most gorgeous girl who absolutely adores people. Poor Orla has been terribly neglected and came to us from an authority kennels as a welfare case. She was emaciated and her face is covered in old scarring. Despite her neglect, she is so trusting of humans. It is clear that she does carry some worries due to her past, and she probably has had very little positive life experience/interactions, so everything is ‘new’ to her and she can get a little worried/thrown by changes in routine for example. She will blossom in a quieter home with a solid routine to give her confidence. We sadly strongly suspect she has had some very negative experiences with other dogs (hence her scars), and around other dogs, she is not ‘reactive’ when she sees a dog, but gets worried when it comes to personal interactions with other dogs – she ‘wants’ to play with other dogs, but gets worried and can show her teeth and have a snap – almost as if she remembers her past, and becomes defensive (which is totally understandable!). She is more worried around larger dogs. We do feel that this can be worked on very slowly to build her confidence in dog-dog interactions, but for now she will most definitely need to be the only dog in the home (also no cats). Orla is settled, quiet and non destructive in her kennel. She has been good meeting children, but as she can be bouncy when she’s excited, older children would be best as she could knock little ones over (unless they are confident with bouncy large breeds!). She generally walks quite well on lead (but can be reasonably strong if she does pull) and does need a decent couple of walks per day. Orla really is a very special soul who deserves the absolute world from now on after such a terrible start to life. Previous Doberman experience would be perfect, but not totally essential." - https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/large/orla/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies