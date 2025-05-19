The 39 we have listed below come from just two of South Yorkshire’s largest animal charities - Thornberry Animal Sanctuary and Helping Yorkshire Poundies.
National Rescue Dog Day is held on May 20 to raise awareness of the countless number of amazing dogs in shelters around the country who deserve a second chance at a forever home.
Unbelievably, some of the pups below have been in care for six months or even longer - or, saddest of all, found a home but have been returned to the shelter for all sorts of reasons.
The include “project dogs” like Whiskey, the six-year-old Patterdale Crossbreed who was featured in a gallery of dogs by The Star in January 2025 - and is still waiting for a new home!
Others who have been waiting as many six months include Bear, a poorly Poodle Crossbreed who arrived at Thornberry in “terrible condition” and just needs a safe and secure garden to recuperate in.
Or how about Franklin, the three-year-old Cane Corso who Helping Yorkshire Poundies says will make “the most amazing companion” but has been waiting months for an experienced family that can handle his size and strength.
These dogs are just exploding with personality, and if any of them seem like a good fit for your household, simply visit the Helping Yorkshire Poundies and Thornberry Animal Sanctuary websites to find out more about the adoption process - the link for each is provided in the pictures below.
In the meantime, enjoy finding out about these 39 pooches below.
1. Colin - Pug x Frenchie, two years old, male
"This little man is Colin! He is (we think!) a Pug x Frenchie who is approx 1-2 yrs old. Little Colin was found abandoned – he was petrified and was too scared to even walk on a lead. He has come on in leaps and bounds in foster care, and is now ready to find his perfect forever home. Colin takes a lot of confidence from other dogs and must live with another similar sized female dog – he is living with 2 female Frenchies currently who have been showing him the ropes! Colin will need a child free home ideally in a relatively quiet area. He will need direct access to a private garden. We are hoping to find Colin a home with some previous experience of nervous rescue dogs, who can continue to help his confidence grow at his pace."
- https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/male/colin/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
2. Orla - Doberman, four years old, female
"Orla the Doberman is approx 4 yrs old and really is the most gorgeous girl who absolutely adores people. Poor Orla has been terribly neglected and came to us from an authority kennels as a welfare case. She was emaciated and her face is covered in old scarring. Despite her neglect, she is so trusting of humans. It is clear that she does carry some worries due to her past, and she probably has had very little positive life experience/interactions, so everything is ‘new’ to her and she can get a little worried/thrown by changes in routine for example. She will blossom in a quieter home with a solid routine to give her confidence. We sadly strongly suspect she has had some very negative experiences with other dogs (hence her scars), and around other dogs, she is not ‘reactive’ when she sees a dog, but gets worried when it comes to personal interactions with other dogs – she ‘wants’ to play with other dogs, but gets worried and can show her teeth and have a snap – almost as if she remembers her past, and becomes defensive (which is totally understandable!). She is more worried around larger dogs. We do feel that this can be worked on very slowly to build her confidence in dog-dog interactions, but for now she will most definitely need to be the only dog in the home (also no cats). Orla is settled, quiet and non destructive in her kennel. She has been good meeting children, but as she can be bouncy when she’s excited, older children would be best as she could knock little ones over (unless they are confident with bouncy large breeds!). She generally walks quite well on lead (but can be reasonably strong if she does pull) and does need a decent couple of walks per day. Orla really is a very special soul who deserves the absolute world from now on after such a terrible start to life. Previous Doberman experience would be perfect, but not totally essential."
- https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/large/orla/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
3. Taz - Staffy cross, three years, male
"Little legs Taz is a Staffy cross who is approx 3 yrs old. He is a fab little chap who has tons of character and cheeky charm! Taz is a happy, playful boy who loves to be involved in things going on. He walks really well on lead, and is not phased by anything that he comes across. He is not reactive to other dogs, but we feel that he would be best as the only dog certainly until he’s settled – he may have potential to live with a female dog in the future. As we have no prior history about Taz, he will need a home where children are aged 15 upwards. Taz is immaculate in his kennel, so appears to be fully housetrained. At some point in his past, poor Taz has sadly had his ears ‘cropped’ – we’ve no idea when/how this happened, but we really hope it won’t put people off. Taz isn’t a fan of kennels, and would love to be in a home as soon as possible lapping up all the attention!"
- https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/male/taz-2/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
4. Lottie, Jack Russell, six years old, female
"Lottie is a 6 yr old Jack Russell who is just the sweetest girl. She is sadly in our care due to her previous owner passing away. Lottie has clearly been very well loved and cared for and is more than ready to find a new 5* home. She can be a little shy and reserved at first meet, but soon comes round and is very friendly, well behaved and never puts a paw wrong. She will need access to a Terrier proof garden! On her walks, she walks well on lead and is OK around other dogs. She has previously lived with 2 other dogs, but didn’t get on well with them, so will be happiest in a pet free home. She can be placed with children over 12. Lottie is very affectionate and loves a cuddle on the sofa, but she can also be left alone for a few hours without any problems. She travels well in the car. We really can’t express how much of a lovely girl Lottie is, and can’t wait to find her her perfect home."
- https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/uncategorized/lottie-3/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies