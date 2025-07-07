A cheeky eight-week-old Atika puppy named Juno is searching for his forever home after winning hearts at the RSPCA Doncaster and Rotherham branch.

Juno, a fluffy little bundle of mischief and charm, has captured the attention of staff and visitors alike with his bold personality.

Described as sweet-natured and affectionate, Juno is a snuggly companion who loves belly rubs, snoozes and being his lucky owners constant shadow.

A spokesperson at the RSPCA said: “Juno, our handsome boy, is the ultimate snugglebug with a side of cheeky charm.”

Staff say he’s full of character and guaranteed to bring love and laughter to the right home.

“He loves attention, belly rubs, and following you around like a tiny fuzzy shadow, always looking to be part of the action,” the RSPCA said.

Juno could happily live with children of any age, dog-savvy cats and potentially other dogs following a successful introduction at the centre.

If you think Juno could be the perfect addition to your family, visit https://www.rspcadoncasterrotherham.org.uk/juno to find out more and complete the Perfect Match form.