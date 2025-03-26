1 . Rocky – 5 Year Old Male French Bulldog

"Rocky is a 5 year old French Bulldog searching for a calm and patient home where he can feel safe and secure. He isn’t keen on too much hustle and bustle, so a home with adults or older teenagers would suit him best. Rocky is unsure about other dogs, so he is looking for a home where he will be the only pet, with owners who will carry on with his training regarding other dogs... If you have a Rocky shaped gap on your sofa, and the time and patience to help him feel at ease and continue his training, he will reward you with endless love and loyalty. Could you be the home he’s waiting for?" - https://rainrescue.co.uk/animals/rocky-male-french-bulldog/ | Rains Rescue