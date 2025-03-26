The animal rehoming charity currently has nine dogs in its care looking for a home, including a pair of bonded Dachshund sisters, a Spaniel x Saluki cross who’s had a hard start to life, and Esther, the five-year-old Beagle currently on a weight management diet.
And these photos from Rain Rescue really show off the personality of the pooches in their care right now - such as the bounding energy of Enzo, a young Labrador cross and a “special boy who is looking for a calm and understanding environment where he can learn and grow into the amazing companion he’s meant to be.”
If you’re looking to welcome a new dog into your home, there are so many dogs to choose from in South Yorkshire.
Kennels are always ready to look after a dog, but they’re no place compared to a loving home.
Below we have listed just 15 of the many dogs that come and go looking for homes at Rain Rescue at the moment.
1. Rocky – 5 Year Old Male French Bulldog
"Rocky is a 5 year old French Bulldog searching for a calm and patient home where he can feel safe and secure. He isn’t keen on too much hustle and bustle, so a home with adults or older teenagers would suit him best. Rocky is unsure about other dogs, so he is looking for a home where he will be the only pet, with owners who will carry on with his training regarding other dogs... If you have a Rocky shaped gap on your sofa, and the time and patience to help him feel at ease and continue his training, he will reward you with endless love and loyalty. Could you be the home he’s waiting for?"
- https://rainrescue.co.uk/animals/rocky-male-french-bulldog/ | Rains Rescue
2. Rogue – 3 Year Old Lurcher
"Rogue is a stunning 3 year old girl looking for a loving forever home. She absolutely loves going out on her walks, exploring new places, and taking in all the sights and smells. A true foodie at heart, she’s always excited for treats and mealtime! As she hasn’t been in a home for a while, Rogue will need a settling-in period to help her adjust to her new environment. With time, love, and reassurance, she’ll make a wonderful and loyal companion."
- https://rainrescue.co.uk/animals/rogue-3-year-old-lurcher/ | Rains Rescue
3. Belle – 3 Year Old Female Lurcher
"Belle is a 3 year old Lurcher who came to us as a stray. She’s a sensitive soul, very worried about new people, and will need time, patience to build a bond with her. Belle has been a mum in the past and is now ready to find her own home where she can be the centre of attention. Once Belle trusts you, her playful side comes through and she loves her toys, going on quiet walks. She also adores running off lead in a secure field."
- https://rainrescue.co.uk/animals/belle-3-year-old-female-lurcher/ | Rains Rescue
4. Enzo – 11 months old – Lab cross
"Meet Enzo, a young and energetic boy with a heart full of potential! Enzo has come a long way with his training, improving on his lead walking, and his confidence. He’ll need someone who can continue to help him with this, working through his socialization skills, and introduce him to new experiences at a pace he’s comfortable with... This special boy is looking for a calm and understanding environment where he can learn and grow into the amazing companion he’s meant to be. If you’re ready to offer Enzo the love, care, and guidance he needs, please fill out our application form today."
- https://rainrescue.co.uk/animals/enzo-11months-old-lab-x/ | Rains Rescue
