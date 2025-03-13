At Christmastime, The Star published an urgent appeal by Thornberry Animal Sanctuary asking for foster parents for three heavily pregnant mother dogs - Elsa, Holly and Belle - who were ‘about to pop.’

Now, the Rotherham-based charity has finally said what many animal lovers in South Yorkshire have been waiting for - these unique pups are ready to see the world and find loving owners.

Five pups - Angel, Flo, Remi, Paddington, and Rupert - are ready for adoption - but, be warned, these aren’t any regular dogs.

These very unusual crossbreeds - part husky, part poodle and part foxhound cross - are expected to be large, high energy dogs and will need a home that can handle their need for exercise and owners who will be able to train them from scratch. In fact, part of their adoption terms include enrolling the pups in training classes.

And, two of the puppies’ mums are also looking for a fresh start - Belle and Elsa - who the charity say were previously found living in a rural space and would have “never known real love” before arriving at the sanctuary.

And, if that wasn’t enough, there are still dozens of other dogs waiting for their new homes at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, a Labrador/doodle cross named Willow, a “charming” Pug x Beagle named Stanley, and a “loving” Shih Tzu x Dachshund cross named Roman, who has had sadly already had several homes despite only being a year old.

Kennels are always ready to look after a dog, but they’re no place compared to a loving home.

Below we have listed just the latest of the many dogs looking for homes at Thornberry at the moment. If any of them sound like they could fit into your life, please visit the charity’s website to find out more about the adoption process.

1 . Belle - Husky cross, 1 year, female "Meet lovely Belle who became mum to a litter of puppies back in January. Belle is one of the three sisters who arrived heavily pregnant. Before coming into our care, Belle lived in a rural setting with several other dogs, however she hasn't experienced life within a loving, warm home. She is starting to learn to walk on a lead and is building confidence meeting new people and dogs. Belle is looking for a calm and committed family who are willing to put all the time and love in that she deserves."

2 . Blue - Border Collie, one year six months, male "Blue is strikingly beautiful border collie with the most amazing eyes. He is very playful and is best suited to an active and experienced home that can commit to his energy levels. Adopters should be familiar with the breed, their training and enrichment needs. Blue has previously lived with children and could do so again 12+"

3 . Elsa - Husky Cross, one year, female "Beautiful Mum Elsa is the smallest of our 3 sisters who arrived heavily pregnant. Prior to her care with us Elsa and her sisters lived in a rural space with several other dogs, she had not walked on a lead or known real love. Elsa was the most timid initially but is now really enjoying her walks and is making new friends (both human and canine)"

4 . Angel - Husky x Poodle x Foxhound, 8 weeks, female "This little lady is a very unusual crossbreed, she is 50% husky, poodle, foxhound cross! Her mum Belle is also available for adoption. Angel was born at the Sanctuary, and we have had a wonderful 8 weeks caring for her and her siblings. She will require all training from scratch and must be enrolled onto puppy training classes as part of her adoption. To enquire about one of these gorgeous puppies please complete an enquiry form. They will be medium / large in size."