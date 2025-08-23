4 . Rocko and Koko, the Chihuahua duo

"Meet Rocko and Koko – The sweetest little duo looking for their new home. Rocko and Koko share a wonderful bond and are looking for a home together. They bring out the best in each other and are sure to make a very rewarding addition to the right home. Koko is the more confident of the two. She enjoys meeting new people and forms lovely relationships once she gets to know you. Her calm and steady nature helps Rocko feel braver, and she is a real source of comfort for him. Rocko is a gentle boy who can be nervous in new situations, but with time, patience, and the steady reassurance of his best friend Koko, he begins to relax and feel more at ease. Once Rocko has built a relationship with you, he truly starts to show his affectionate and cuddly side. Rocko and Koko are a tiny duo with big personalities. With a little patience and a lot of love, they will bring great joy to their new family." - https://www.bluecross.org.uk/pet/rocko-with-koko-1174958 | Blue Cross