All of these dogs could have been looking forward to an August Bank Holiday of their very own, lounging about the house with a loving family on Saturday or joining in on a lengthy Sunday walk.
Unfortunately, all these dogs have to look forward to this weekend is catching up with the volunteers at whichever South Yorkshire charity looks after them... maybe that will all change by next bank holiday?
It’s an extra long weekend so here is an extra long gallery of dogs in need of homes of their own.
Many of these 31 dogs have been waiting literally decades (in dog years) for the right family to come along.
Saddest of all is Franklin the Cane Corso, who was one year old when he first turned up at the kennels - now he’s aged three.
He is still just a “big goody puppy” but has troubles with lead walks - maybe one day someone will scoop him up and show him the ropes.
Another is Simon the Saluki, who arrived as a stray and has “seen so many of his friends leave for their forever home,” or Aspen, another Cane Corso who had a troubled start to life and will make a great companion one day.
Take a look at these 31 dogs below. If any of them call to you and you feel you must sweep them off their paws, the link to their adoption page is under each picture.
1. Here are 31 dogs - that's right, 31 - dogs that are up for adoption in South Yorkshire this weekend who would love to come home to a loving forever family this bank holiday.
2. Little Bear the Chihuahua, aged 7
"Little Bear has come to us as a timid little boy and has really struggled being in this busy environment. He will thrive in a home who are breed savvy and could live with other chihuahuas / toy breeds that are neutered. He is starting to trust our staff and is really lovely when he has bonded with you. He is best suited to an adult only home where he will be loved beyond measure."
3. Talia the Greyhound, aged 3
"Talia is new and under assessment! This gorgeous girl has come from racing kennels but decided the racing life was not for her. She is much better suited to a family pet, as she loves a cuddle and is incredibly affectionate. She has been around children before so could be introduced to little ones aged 9+ She has always been around other greyhounds and could potentially live with another dog subject to meet and greets here at TAS."
4. Rocko and Koko, the Chihuahua duo
"Meet Rocko and Koko – The sweetest little duo looking for their new home. Rocko and Koko share a wonderful bond and are looking for a home together. They bring out the best in each other and are sure to make a very rewarding addition to the right home. Koko is the more confident of the two. She enjoys meeting new people and forms lovely relationships once she gets to know you. Her calm and steady nature helps Rocko feel braver, and she is a real source of comfort for him. Rocko is a gentle boy who can be nervous in new situations, but with time, patience, and the steady reassurance of his best friend Koko, he begins to relax and feel more at ease. Once Rocko has built a relationship with you, he truly starts to show his affectionate and cuddly side. Rocko and Koko are a tiny duo with big personalities. With a little patience and a lot of love, they will bring great joy to their new family."
