What a gorgeous bunch of dogs The Star has to show you this week, and all of them are waiting for their forever family at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.
The Rotherham based charity has done a wonderful job showing off what a characterful lot they have in their care.
They include Tiger the ‘mischievous’ Mastiff cross who was once found wandering South Yorkshire without even a microchip but now has lots of love to give.
There’s also Jack the ‘fun loving’ English Bulldog, Lady the ‘rather large’ Dachshund, and ‘Mad’ Max, the boisterous Terrier puppy who needs someone ready to handle all his bounding energy.
Sadly, so many of these pups have been waiting months or even years for their chance, such as Simon the Saluki, who has now been waiting the longest out of everyone here.
Take a look at these 21 dogs below for more information and see if you could offer them a home. You’ll find links to learn more along with each picture.
1. Adopt one of these 21 marvellous pups in South Yorkshire
Adopt one of these 21 marvellous pups in South Yorkshire from Thornberry Animal Sanctuary. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Tiger, the 'mischievous' Mastiff Crossbreed, six months old
"Mixed breed, 6 months est. Tiger has arrived to us from the stray kennels, where he was found wandering with not even a microchip. He has grasped basic training and will even give you his paw. He is your typical pup, mischievous and fun. Tiger is clean in his kennel but would benefit from all basic training from scratch including recall training and training to walk nicely on the lead. He is going to be a big boy! So large breed experience is essential. He could live with an adult neutered female dog(s)"
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/tiger/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. Milo, the 'fun loving' Frenchie x Yorkie cross, nearly four years old
French bulldog x yorkshire terrier, 3 Years 10 Months. Milo is an usual crossbreed with the best traits of both! He is fun loving and loves a tennis ball, he is also incredibly affectionate and will sit on your lap for hours. Milo has come from a multi dog household where he was fighting with the male dog, so is best to be the only dog with friends out and about. He is suited to live with older children 12+ as he has only lived with adults before (but is very friendly)
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/milo/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Jack, the 'very loving' English Bulldog, four years old
"English Bulldog, 4 Years 3 Months. Jack had lived many years with his loving owner until he became too ill to care for him any longer. Sadly there was a period of time that Jack was cared for between friends / left alone, and as a result can be worried about long leaving hours. He would thrive in a home that are familiar with the bulldog breed, their quirks and traits. Jack is perfectly sociable outside the home but would prefer to be the only pet. He is very loving, he can be VERY OTT with his love so we can only consider teens+ 14. Jack enjoys walking and has very good stamina for a bulldog! Where possible please be sure to complete your adoption application in detail, in particular your reason for adoption, previous pets owned, specific breeds you are interested in rehoming and behaviours that you cannot cope with. This helps us find you the perfect match, as a dog is a lifelong commitment. We ask for proof of rental permission before inviting you to meet the dog. Applications will be kept for 6 months and we are unable to respond to individual applications for popular or unsuitable dogs."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/jack/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary