4 . Jack, the 'very loving' English Bulldog, four years old

"English Bulldog, 4 Years 3 Months. Jack had lived many years with his loving owner until he became too ill to care for him any longer. Sadly there was a period of time that Jack was cared for between friends / left alone, and as a result can be worried about long leaving hours. He would thrive in a home that are familiar with the bulldog breed, their quirks and traits. Jack is perfectly sociable outside the home but would prefer to be the only pet. He is very loving, he can be VERY OTT with his love so we can only consider teens+ 14. Jack enjoys walking and has very good stamina for a bulldog! Where possible please be sure to complete your adoption application in detail, in particular your reason for adoption, previous pets owned, specific breeds you are interested in rehoming and behaviours that you cannot cope with. This helps us find you the perfect match, as a dog is a lifelong commitment. We ask for proof of rental permission before inviting you to meet the dog. Applications will be kept for 6 months and we are unable to respond to individual applications for popular or unsuitable dogs." - https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/jack/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary