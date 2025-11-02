What a cheeky bunch these dogs are, full of silly side-eyes and lopping grins - maybe you can take on home?

These lovely dogs are currently in the care of Helping Yorkshire Poundies and Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, and while they are getting five-star treatment during their stay, what they really need is a home.

They include silly sausages like Doug the ‘BFG’ American Bulldog who is the perfect gent and “loves everyone.”

There’s also Misty the three-legged Saluki who’s full of quirks and just needs someone to give her the world, Mabel the pampered princess English Bulldog who only wants to cuddle up next to someone, and Ken, a fun and boisterous boy whob as a Labrador x Dogue De Bordeaux is “bursting with personality.”

