These three adorable dogs are some of the longest stayers at RSPCA Sheffield, and are in need of a loving home after being abandoned.

The RSPCA Sheffield Branch has launched an urgent appeal to find forever homes for three dogs who have been overlooked for too long.

Cane Corso Princess, Bully Crossbreed Goose and German Shepherd Belle are some of the longest stayers in the charity’s care at Sheffield Animal Centre.

Animal Care Officer Sadie Smith said: “We really want to shine the spotlight on Princess, Goose and Belle. They have been sadly overlooked and each has had a run of bad luck.

“But we’re hoping to turn that around and find them the most perfect homes where they can have all the love and snuggles they want!”

Princess has been looking for a home since April 2024 after being abandoned with a painful eye condition.

Sadie said: “Once she is your friend - boy is she your friend! This girl is super friendly and she adores being with you and loves going on adventures.

“With all this girl has been through, trusting humans completely can be a struggle but she tries her hardest to see the best in us all.

“A lot of our work with this girl has been confidence building – showing her that the world can be a fun and loving place.

“We therefore feel she will be best suited to a family with older teens who are confident around goofy, bouncy dogs - especially when she settles.”

Goose has been looking for a home since August 2024 and is currently living with a foster family.

Sadie said: “In foster care he has learned to adapt over the last month to a normal household schedule, learning that things are calm and not constant excitement during the weekday.

“He loves mealtimes and has very quickly learned the word ‘hungry’. It's adorable to watch his head tilt as he concentrates on what you’re saying.

“He is very clever and likes to learn tricks that include agility and lots of sniffing! He is wonderful on the lead but being in new surroundings means that there are so many interesting distractions - so we are working on his recall off lead,

“He just needs some time and attention while settling in and will flourish further with more training to keep his brain engaged.”

Belle has been in RSPCA care since March 2025.

Sadie said: “We have been working alongside a behaviourist with Belle and she is doing amazingly well and her new family will need to keep up her plan and continue this in the new home.

“Belle can be unsure of new people and situations and so we need a home that will allow Belle to live life at her pace without added pressures and teach her how fun life can be but in a way that she is comfortable with.

“We are happy to offer any adopters additional behavioural support with this so for that reason we are looking for a home for Belle that is local to our rehoming centre.

“Once she is comfy Belle is your typical chatty, loving and loyal shepherd. She will make someone an amazing addition to their family!”

Anyone interested in giving Princess, Goose or Belle a forever home can find more information on the RSPCA’s Find a Pet webpage.

The Sheffield Animal Centre, like other local branches, is independently funded and relies on public donations to continue its work.