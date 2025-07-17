An adorable small kitten with the most striking eyes is looking for a forever home, after being saved from squalid conditions in a condemned pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a shocking sight when RSPCA volunteers entered a condemned pub in Rotherham, only to be greeted by 30 cats living in horrific conditions.

Each was covered in faeces and fleas, desperate for some care and affection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The felines were rescued, with one adorable six-month-old being taken in by the RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Branch where they are now ready to help him find his forever home.

Rescue cat Hobgoblin is looking for a forever home. | RSPCA

Hobgoblin, named after the beer range but also due to the kitten’s incredible eyes and small stature, is described as quiet, but loves fuss and attention.

Richard Grainger, Animal Care Assistant at the branch, said: “Perhaps it’s apt that a cat found in a pub turned out to be pint-sized. Hobgoblin’s eyes look even bigger compared to his little frame - as if he’s permanently held in a state of shock.

“After living as one of many, he found entering into our care somewhat overwhelming, seeming overawed by its cleanliness and its quietness - which we imagine was quite a shock! However, after all he has been through, his sweetness remains entirely undiminished and he will let out a quiet purr when receiving a chin tickle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hobgoblin just needs a quiet home with an owner who is understanding, and a lap which is warm and comfy.”

The charity says that Hobgoblin may be able to live with another cat or friendly dog, and would be okay with children of a primary school age.

However, they add that he’d ideally live in a quiet home.

The charity is also asking for support for the ‘Summer Cruelty Appeal’, after revealing they receive a report of cruelty every two minutes at this time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynsey Harris, RSPCA Chief Inspector for South Yorkshire, said: “Hobgoblin’s story is sadly one of many - and all at a time when our officers are incredibly busy during these summer months. Shockingly, we receive a report of cruelty every two minutes that our lines during June, July and August - but together, we can save animals from the cruel side of summer when cruelty peaks.

“Thanks to the public supporting us we are able to rescue many animals, rehabilitate them and find them new homes - but to continue this life-saving work we need people to support our Summer Cruelty Appeal.”

Those interested in supporting the appeal can find more information here.