A ‘gentle’ cat who is described as the ‘sweetest little man’ is looking for a home to live out his twilight years.

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary has been caring for Ronnie, also known as Ron Dog, for more than two months.

The North Anston-based charity, Rotherham, has launched a fresh appeal to find the purr-fect home for this loving kitty.

At eight years old, Ronnie knows what he likes - and this mostly eating, and curling up on his carer’s lap for a fuss and a snooze.

The staff at the shelter have described him as “super kind, gentle and cuddly”, so if you’re looking for a fluffy companion, Ronnie is your man.

Unfortunately, after spending so much time on the streets without true care and attention, Ronnie is in need of a dental operation that is booked in for him in the near future.

He wouldn’t like to live with any other pets, but he could live with cat-savvy children who can appreciate that he often prefers to snuggle than play. Although, he does still let his ‘playful streak’ come out when he sees small, fluffy toys.

If you have a garden, this is extra bonus points as Ronnie loves to sunbathe when he can.