Spring has certainly lit up the faces of these pups who are waiting for their new home at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.

The team at the Rotherham-based charity always take great photos that capture the character of their little lodgers, but this week the sun has definitely brought out their best side.

Just some of the dogs waiting for a new home include Oscar, a French Bulldog with a wide, cheeky grin; Bandit the short statured Dachshund Labrador cross, and Ronald, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier who keeps his chin up even as he is looking for a new home at the age of 14!

There are some heartbreakers though - poor Aspen the Cane Corso has had a hard life of excessive breeding, mutilation and maltreatment, and now needs a loving home that can show her there are people in the world worth trusting again.

Take a look at your gallery below to see some of these gorgeous dogs in the sun, and visit Thornberry Animal Sanctuary if you think they would be a perfect fit for your home.

Princess - Boxer x Can Corse, 1 year old , female "This pretty Princess is only young – completely unaware of her size / strength and totally bonkers. With some time, training and consistency she will make a wonderful girl and amazing family dog. She would benefit from owners who are confident walking a big girl and happy to keep her socialised with doggy friends. She could live with older children aged 12+ who have experience with dogs." - https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/princess-2/

Ken - large crossbreed, 6 months old, male "Ken is a young, fun, excitable boy who would thrive in a home who love the larger breeds! He has lived with another dog and could do so again in his new home. He is better suited to an adult only household due to his training needs and excitable nature. He is food and toy motivated so training will be a lot of fun." - https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/ken/

Storm - Greyhound, 4 years old, female "Smiley Storm is a sweet girl that decided she did not want to race at all! She is far too affectionate and would much rather be with people getting attention. She has mixed well with other dogs of a similar size and could live with another sighthound friend once home. She could be introduced to dog savvy children and would love her own garden for sunbathing." - https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/storm/

Rio - Greyhound, 4 years, males "Handsome Rio is a lovely boy, he has a relaxed temperament and is very easy to please – he will often be snoozing in his kennel after a walk. He is learning to play with toys and enjoying being with us but longs for his forever home with all amazing home comforts. He could be introduced to children over 12+ and loves other sighthounds. We has walked well with other dogs and is generally sociable." - https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/rio/