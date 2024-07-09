Popstar and animal rights activist Will Young pays visit to Rotherham animal rescue centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
The popstar turned animal rights activist visited the Rotherham animal sanctuary on Monday (July 1).
A spokesperson for Thornberry said: “We had the pleasure of welcoming Will Young, a passionate animal rights supporter, to Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.
“We introduced him to some of our residents looking for their new homes.
“Thank you Will for being a voice for the voiceless.”
Will turned his attention to politics and to animal rights activism around two and a half years ago, after learning about puppy breeding “farms”.
After finding out they are still legal, he started a petition and campaign against them, aiming to get a ban on experiments and testing on dogs.
The shelter shared this video, documenting how they spent the day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.