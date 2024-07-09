Popstar and animal rights activist Will Young pays visit to Rotherham animal rescue centre

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 9th Jul 2024, 05:02 BST
Will Young has paid a visit to Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.

The popstar turned animal rights activist visited the Rotherham animal sanctuary on Monday (July 1).

A spokesperson for Thornberry said: “We had the pleasure of welcoming Will Young, a passionate animal rights supporter, to Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.

“We introduced him to some of our residents looking for their new homes.

“Thank you Will for being a voice for the voiceless.”

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

Will turned his attention to politics and to animal rights activism around two and a half years ago, after learning about puppy breeding “farms”.

After finding out they are still legal, he started a petition and campaign against them, aiming to get a ban on experiments and testing on dogs.

The shelter shared this video, documenting how they spent the day.

