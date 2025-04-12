Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dog that helped detect her owner’s cancer has been celebrated by a national retailer for her ‘lifesaving’ actions.

Since adopting Miniature Cavapoo Artie two years ago, Suzanna and her four-legged best friend have been inseparable.

And while that connection has been a constant source of comfort for the woman from Wardsley, she had no idea how important it would be until she heard the news everybody dreads.

“She was frantically licking and nuzzling into me, which at the time I didn’t think much of,” Suzzane said.

“It was only after a routine mammogram revealed I had stage two breast cancer that I looked back and realised she must have sensed something was wrong.

Three-year-old Miniature Cavapoo Artie helped detect her owner's cancer and has now been awarded by Pets at Home. | Pets at Home

“I went on to have surgery, radiotherapy, and I’m currently on a five-year course of anti-cancer medication.

“My tiny Artie, who’s by my side 24/7, noticed something I couldn’t—and in hindsight, I truly believe she was trying to tell me.

“She’s been my little lifesaver.”

The three-year-old fluffy superstar has now been awarded Pets at Home’s National Pet Day award.

It’s not the first time such an extraordinary thing has been recorded, with charity Medical Detection Dogs pushing academic research into how canines can detect diseases.

Their current projects are exploring whether dogs can identify the smell of bowel cancer from urine samples, an experimental field that could help make early diagnosis less invasive and more accessible.

Artie isn't the first dog believed to have detected cancer, and a new charity has begun researching the phenomenon. | Pets at Home

Amy Angus of Pets Foundation, the charity established by Pets at Home, added: “At The Pets Foundation, we understand that our pets are so much more than companions.

“Dogs have incredible skills, outside of being our best friends and supporting assistance charities is a key part of what we do at the foundation.

“We’ve been working with the Medical Detection Dogs as one of our Assistance Dog Grant recipients for three years, supporting them with funding for their incredible work.

“Our pets are capable of amazing things, and Artie is a testament to this.

“We’re so proud to support organisations honing the incredible talent of dogs, and to celebrate the amazing abilities of dogs like Artie.”

