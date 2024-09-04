Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new arrival at Helping Yorkshire Poundies is pulling on the heart strings of staff at the shelter.

Moomin, a bulldog, has come into the shelter’s care from the police after being abandoned at a property and “left to her fate”.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, a dog rescue charity based in Rotherham, wrote on Facebook: “It’s becoming such a regular story now, and not to mention she is yet another poor dog with mutilated ears.

“[She is] made to look ‘tough’, yet she’s even frightened to step inside our office.”

Moomin at Helping Yorkshire Poundies | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Despite appearing to be a happy girl in the photos, Moomin has “clearly not had a loving home”, for example running away when her microchip needed scanning.

She is estimated to be about four years old.

The post continues: “She’s had plenty of puppies to make someone a lot of money at some point.

“Your life starts here, Moomin, and you are very loved already.”

If you can donate to help towards her care, visit HYPS’s post on Facebook.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies rehomes dogs in its care - see its website or Facebook page for details of all the pooches seeking forever homes.