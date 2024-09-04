Mutilated and abandoned dog Moomin “very loved already" after arriving at Sheffield rescue shelter

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Sep 2024, 11:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new arrival at Helping Yorkshire Poundies is pulling on the heart strings of staff at the shelter.

Moomin, a bulldog, has come into the shelter’s care from the police after being abandoned at a property and “left to her fate”.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, a dog rescue charity based in Rotherham, wrote on Facebook: “It’s becoming such a regular story now, and not to mention she is yet another poor dog with mutilated ears.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“[She is] made to look ‘tough’, yet she’s even frightened to step inside our office.”

Moomin at Helping Yorkshire PoundiesMoomin at Helping Yorkshire Poundies
Moomin at Helping Yorkshire Poundies | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Despite appearing to be a happy girl in the photos, Moomin has “clearly not had a loving home”, for example running away when her microchip needed scanning.

She is estimated to be about four years old.

The post continues: “She’s had plenty of puppies to make someone a lot of money at some point.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Sign up now for our new breaking newsletter

“Your life starts here, Moomin, and you are very loved already.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can donate to help towards her care, visit HYPS’s post on Facebook.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies rehomes dogs in its care - see its website or Facebook page for details of all the pooches seeking forever homes.

Related topics:DogsRotherham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.