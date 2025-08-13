A miracle cat used up one of its nine lives after incredibly surviving a 50ft fall from the fifth floor of a block of flats in Sheffield.

Four-year-old Ivy escaped with just a fractured jaw despite the huge plunge from a balcony of the Velocity Village apartments in Solly Street, city centre.

Owner Emily Redfern, aged 26, had been enjoying dinner with a friend during one of the recent heatwaves on June 23 when she realised her pet cat was missing.

The door to the enclosed balcony had been left open to cool the flat as temperatures reached 30C and Ivy had squeezed through a gap - where, unseen, she then plummeted five floors into the communal courtyard below.

After searching the apartment, Emily feared the worst had happened and rushed downstairs to find Ivy curled up on the ground, luckily still alive.

Ivy the cat fell 5 stories from the balcony of a fifth-floor apartment at Velocity Village, in Solly Street, Sheffield City Centre. | Charley Atkins / SWNS

Marketing executive Emily said: "I couldn’t drive, I was too panicked, so a friend took us straight to an emergency vet.”

The following day, Ivy was transferred to Vets for Pets Sheffield Drakehouse, where an X-ray revealed Ivy had suffered a dislocated jaw but, miraculously, no other injuries.

Practice owner and head vet, Dr Alexandra Dontu said: “This was the first time in my career I’d treated a patient who had fallen from such a height.

Poorly Ivy escaped with only a fractured, dislocated jaw, requiring her head to be bandaged and secured. Owner Emily fed her girl by syringe every two hours. | Vets for Pets / SWNS

“We repositioned the jaw, taped her face to keep it stable, and fitted a feeding tube to support her recovery.”

Over the next few weeks, Ivy returned to the practice every two to three days for check-ups and bandage changes.

Emily syringe-fed Ivy every two hours, alongside her full-time job, and even woke up throughout the night to ensure she received the nutrition she needed.

Dr Dontu said: “Our profession can swing from seeing a new puppy to dealing with serious injuries in a matter of minutes.

Emily and Ivy. Ivy bounced back and is none the worse from her traumatic fall. | Vets for Pets / SWNS

"Ivy’s case was traumatic for Emily, but she did an amazing job at home. It was a real team effort from everyone here.”

Ivy is now almost fully recovered and back to her usual self. Emily has since installed netting on her balcony to prevent any future accidents.

Vets have now issued a warning to pet owners living in high-rise buildings to take precautions during hot weather.

Dr Dontu added: “Cats are naturally inquisitive creatures, especially during the summer months, so even small gaps or the thin ledge of a balcony railing can be dangerous.

“If you’re unsure, speak to your vet. Prevention is key, and we’re always here to help.”

Emily said: “I can’t thank the team at Drakehouse enough.

"They were a constant support during Ivy’s recovery; it was such a scary time but the care we received made the whole ordeal a lot easier.”