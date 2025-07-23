Meet the Fantastic Four: Fluffy kitten heroes in need of forever families
Nicknamed the "Fantastic Four" by staff at the national pet charity, the 12-week-old siblings—Reed, Sue, Johnny and Ben—have been named after Marvel’s iconic superhero team thanks to their bold traits.
After spending their early weeks growing up in a foster home, they are now in Sheffield and ready to begin a new chapter with families of their own.
Eve Pickard-Majid, Admissions Coordinator at Blue Cross in Sheffield, said the kittens have already shown strong personalities and are full of energy and affection.
She said: “This superpowered sibling squad came to us after they were found abandoned and brought into our animal hospital in Victoria, London.
“They’ve grown up in one of our loving foster homes, and now they’re ready to take on the world.”
Each kitten has been named to match their character.
Eve explained: “We wanted to give these adorable and playful kittens names as bold as their personalities, and while they don’t have cosmic powers, they do have the ability to melt hearts.”
Reed, named after Mr. Fantastic, is a clever and curious girl with a knack for getting into, and out of, everything.
Sue is a gentle and graceful beauty who prefers soft blankets and quiet corners.
Johnny is a bundle of energy, always darting around the room and playing with his toys.
And despite his larger size, Ben is a soft-hearted kitten who enjoys cuddles and comfort.
Eve added: “These kittens are full of character and, just like The Fantastic Four, each one has a unique spark,
“We know Reed is traditionally a guy, but our Reed is proudly rewriting the script!”
The Sheffield centre is looking to rehome the kittens either individually or in pairs, depending on adopter preferences and compatibility.
Blue Cross is also appealing for more volunteer foster carers who can help support pets in need across the country.
All training is provided and all costs, including travel, are covered by the charity.
Anyone interested in adopting one of the Fantastic Four or becoming a foster carer can visit www.bluecross.org.uk for more information.
