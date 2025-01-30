Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been banned from keeping animals after dogs, snakes and geckos were found living in ‘putrid’ conditions in his Sheffield home.

RSPCA inspectors were shocked to find the creatures living amid ‘filth and faeces’ when they visited Mark Vines’ home on Holling Croft, in Deepcar.

They had been called there by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, after firefighters discovered the animals living in the appalling conditions while dealing with flooding at the block of flats on June 5 last year.

As the RSPCA inspectors entered Vines’ home, they encountered what one described as a ‘putrid foul smelling slurry oozing down the steps’.

Two dogs - a Dutch herder/ German Shepherd type breed, and a lurcher - were living there, along with a royal python, a boa constrictor and two leopard geckos.

Vines, aged 54, of Holling Croft, Deepcar, was sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on January 22 after he admitted two Animal Welfare Act offences.

He was banned from keeping animals for seven years, fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge. The six neglected pets were confiscated via a deprivation order.

RSPCA Inspector Kim Greaves attended Vines’ flat with fellow Inspectors Vanessa Reid and Jack Taylor.

In a witness statement to the court, she said: “I entered the flat. The smell was awful. Clearly there had been faeces and debris already on the floor and staircase but due to the flood this had congealed into a putrid foul smelling slurry oozing down the steps. As I ascended the stairs, the smell intensified.”

She added: “It was very uncomfortable to be in the environment.”

In the kitchen, the inspectors found a dog training crate with a ‘large amount of faeces and dirty bowls’ inside, and Inspector Greaves said ‘everything including all the surfaces had filth and faeces on it’.

The geckos were found in two vivariums stacked on top of one another, neither of which appeared to have been cleaned recently, and they were ‘very cold’.

The snakes were found in two vivariums, which were also very dirty, amid the clutter in the lounge

The animals were all taken to be checked over by vets. The dogs were underweight; and the snakes were not shedding their old skin properly, which the vet said is often a result of poor care; and the geckos were severely underweight.

Inspector Greaves said: “It is a pet owner’s legal responsibility to properly look after any animal in their care. These poor dogs, snakes and geckos were living in unsuitable conditions and their welfare needs just weren’t being met.

“For those who find themselves struggling, there are many reputable animal welfare charities who can offer help and advice and we encourage anybody in a difficult situation to seek support.”