A South Yorkshire dog shelter has made a desperate appeal to find a home for one of their ‘gorgeous’ young residents for Christmas.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, based in Rotherham, wants to give Fudge, a chocolate Patterdale, the ultimate Christmas gift – a home.

Despite being described as “super sweet and very friendly”, one-year-old Fudge has spent most of her life in kennels.

A kennel spokesperson said: “Fudge is only one year old, and needs to find a home not just for this Christmas, but for all her Christmases to come.

“She’s the most gorgeous chocolate Patterdale who has sadly spent most of her life in kennels. How amazing would it be if we could give her the Christmas present ever and find her a home of her very own… forever.”

Fudge is still very young, and has had no training - but the kennel staff have assured that she will learn quickly.

She is a typical terrier who is excitable, full of energy and loves to play with her toys. She has shown no signs of separation anxiety, and tries her best to stay clean in her kennel.

She can be a little nervous on her walks, and isn’t used to the world yet. She needs an owner who will show her understanding and patience, and walk her in quieter areas to help her build up her confidence.

She could live with a neutered male dog, but she can be nervous of bigger breeds.

The charity added: “We’d love to find Fudge a home who have previous terrier - ideally Patterdale - experience. She’s a little cracker who will blossom in the right home who understand her amazing breed.”

For more information on Fudge, please visit: https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/female/fudge/

Helping Yorkshire Poundies is a registered charity that helps to save and rehome dogs.