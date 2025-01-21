Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of adorable puppies will soon need homes after their mum delivered a litter of 10 babies at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.

Beautiful Belle, believed to be a husky and collie crossbreed, gave birth in the early hours of January 3, 2025 - two of the puppies sadly died, but the other eight are said to be doing well.

Belle was one of three sisters who all arrived at the sanctuary heavily pregnant, having previously lived in a rural space with male dogs.

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary have said the puppies are too young for rehoming at present, but “will be available for adoption in February”.

The adorable puppies may soon be ready for loving homes. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

The puppies are believed to be husky and collie crossbreeds. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

Applications are being accepted for those who would be interested in taking on puppies and can be submitted online.

The sanctuary said: “Their adoption fee will include vaccinations, neutering at a later date, microchip and four weeks free Petplan pet insurance.

“The puppies must be enrolled onto puppy training classes as part of the adoption agreement.

“We expect that they will all be high energy dogs when adults so active homes are essential. They can live with adult neutered and vaccinated dogs (but this is not essential) Adopters should be prepared for all things puppy including house training.”

To find out more visit Thornberry Animal Sanctuary’s website or Facebook page.