With the help of a donated wheelchair, Dave the sheep has gone from struggling to stand, to wheeling himself over for cuddles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six-year-old sheep, who once looked unlikely to survive, is now enjoying a new lease of life - thanks to a donated wheelchair.

Dave, who lives at Albert’s Horse Sanctuary in Cawthorne, Barnsley, was left unable to stand after being found ‘cast’ earlier this year - a condition where sheep fall onto their backs and can’t get up, which can quickly become fatal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alberts Horse Sanctuary

His condition left him with painful sores and unable to move without help.

But when Winston’s Wheels Charity, which usually provides wheelchairs for dogs, stepped in to donate a special frame, Dave’s life was transformed.

“It’s like a miracle,” said volunteer Lindsey Robinson, who has helped out at the sanctuary for two years.

“He went from not being able to get up at all to wheeling himself around and coming up for cuddles. On a commercial farm, Dave wouldn’t have been given a chance, but here he’s so loved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sheep really are like dogs in woolly jumpers – and Dave proves that,” she smiled.

Dave was rescued by the sanctuary as a lamb, saved from slaughter alongside three others called Summer, Princess and Derek.

Dave’s recovery has only been possible thanks to the tireless work of the sanctuary’s owners, Mary and John Hepworth and their daughter Stacey Louise, who set up Albert’s 20 years ago.

The family provided intensive care - cleaning his wounds, lifting him to his feet several times a day, and monitoring him via CCTV cameras in his stable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At one point, we didn’t think he would make it,” Lindsey explained.

“The sores on his legs were horrendous. But now you wouldn’t even know he’d had them – they’ve healed completely. The Hepworths worked round the clock to save him and the wheelchair is also a huge part in him getting his strength back,

“It was the best news when he finally got back onto his feet yesterday, after four months of being unable to stand.”

Though best known for rescuing horses and ponies, the sanctuary has grown into a safe haven for a wide range of animals including donkeys, goats and sheep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each has its own story and personality – but none quite like Dave’s.

“He’s cheeky, he’s always trying to get into the food, and he just adores people,” Lindsey said.

“When visitors come, he’ll happily trot over in his wheelchair for cuddles. He really is the miracle sheep.”

The sanctuary relies on donations and volunteers to keep going and regularly shares updates on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok under Albert’s Sanctuary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though not open to the public, visitors can also book grooming and meet-and-greet sessions – and even meet Dave himself.

The sanctuary is now hoping Dave’s story will raise much-needed awareness.

Rising costs have put huge pressure on Albert’s, with vet bills climbing and the price of essentials such as bedding, feed and hay increasing - made worse this year by the lack of rain and grass growth.

At the same time, donations have dropped as families feel the squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Reaching a wider audience is hard when social media depends so much on algorithms, which is why sharing stories like Dave’s is so important,” said Lindsey.

Those who would like to support the sanctuary can donate directly via PayPal at [email protected].

The team also welcomes new volunteers, who can message the sanctuary’s Facebook page to get involved.

Lindsey said: “Dave shows that every animal deserves a chance, and we just want to keep giving animals these chances through the sanctuary. - but we can only do that through people’s support.”