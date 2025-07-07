Leaving your dog alone in the car can be deadly 🐶

Summer is finally here with more warm weather on the horizon.

Dogs find it harder than humans to regulate their body temperature in the heat.

This is why you should never leave your dog alone in a car and how to spot the signs of heat stroke in dogs.

Our dogs are vital members of the family, so it’s understandable that we want to take them everywhere we go, however, leaving a dog alone in the car, especially during warm weather can be deadly.

Leaving your dog alone in the car can be dangerous or even deadly. | Pexels, Mohan Nannapaneni

Can you leave a dog in the car?

You should never leave a dog alone in the car, especially during warm weather as this can be fatal.

Dogs can overheat quicker than humans, they cool themselves down by panting and releasing heat through their paws. When it gets warm outside they find it harder to stay cool, they usually do this by finding somewhere cool to lie down, but this is hard to do in a parked car where temperatures inside can soar.

Niamh Curran-Kelly, Veterinary and Welfare Manager, Dogs Trust Ireland said: “Dogs can easily overheat as their methods of cooling themselves down simply aren’t that effective.

“In a confined space like a car, the air temperature can rise rapidly, which means it becomes even more difficult for them to release heat by panting.

“Sadly, heatstroke can be deadly if dogs aren’t returned to their normal body temperature quickly, and so if you think your dog may be overheating take immediate action to start cooling them down and contact your vet as soon as possible for advice.”

What are the signs and symptoms of heat stroke in dogs?

Dogs are more susceptible to overheating than humans, they can’t sweat, so they cool themselves down by panting and releasing heat through their paws. The most common sign of heat stroke in dogs is breathing problems, but there are many other signs you should keep an eye out for.

These are the signs and symptoms of heat strike in dogs according to Dog’s Trust:

Heavy or continuous panting, even when they’ve stopped exercise

Difficulty breathing or changes to their breathing

Bright pink/ red gums and lips

Seeming lethargic, drowsy, stiff or unwilling to move

Shade seeking

Seeming wobbly or uncoordinated

Excessive drooling

Vomiting and diarrhoea

Collapse

Seizures

What do you do if you see a dog in a car on a hot day?

It is never okay to leave your dog alone in a car on a hot day, this can be fatal. Even when it doesn’t feel that warm, a car can become incredibly hot, leaving your dog at serious risk of developing heat stroke.

If you see a dog that has been left alone in a car, the RSPCA advise that if the dog is showing any signs of heatstroke that you call 999 immediately.

If the dog is in a critical condition and the police have not yet arrived but you are sure the dog is in danger and needs to be freed, call the police and let them know about your plans and why, take photos, video and the names and numbers of any witnesses who are with you, as breaking a window to free the dog could be classed as criminal damage.

Legally you can commit damage to the car if you believe the owner of the car would consent to this in order to save the dog’s life.

It’s a very distressing situation for all involved and could result in the death of a much loved pet. This is why it’s vital that you never leave a dog alone in a car and seek help as soon as your dog exhibits the first signs or symptoms of heat stroke.

You can find out more about how to look after your dog and keep them safe in the heat at Dog’s Trust and RSCPA.