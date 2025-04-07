Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s not just humans who can get hay fever, our four-legged friends can too 🐶

One in four adults in the UK live with hay fever - but it’s not just humans who can be allergic to pollen.

One in 10 dogs are estimated to experience hay fever symptoms during spring and summer.

A leading pet expert has warned dog owners to lookout for these tell-tale symptoms.

The spring and summer months bring brighter nights and warmer days, but along with the sunshine, pollen can be a big problem for both humans and our four legged-friends.

The arrival of spring spells misery for one in four adults in the UK, but as many as one in 10 dogs – more than a million - are also believed to suffer the effects of rising pollen levels.

A leading pet health expert has warned dog owners to be on the lookout for the tell-tale signs of hay fever in their dogs. Nutrition Manager at Burns Pet Nutrition, Laura Crotch Harvey, has revealed the hay fever symptoms that owners can watch out for and ways to relieve their furry friend.

Laura said: “Like humans, dogs can suffer from seasonal allergies and hay fever, which can significantly impact their quality of life.

“It’s important that owners are aware of hay fever symptoms, especially if their companion seems overly irritable, restless and just not themselves.

“Always speak to a vet if you are concerned. They may recommend medication or treatments tailored to your dog's specific needs.”

What are the signs and symptoms of hay fever in dogs?

Hay fever will mostly affect your dog’s skin, the first signs and symptoms that your dog has hay fever will often involve them nibbling or rubbing various parts of their body. The most affected areas tend to be dog’s paws, eyes, ears, mouth and muzzle, armpits, abdomen, legs, and around their back end and groin.

Dogs with hay fever may develop flaky, red, and irritated skin that feels greasy to the touch. You may also notice fur loss in areas where they excessively rub or lick their skin, however, some dogs may seem to have normal skin despite still experiencing itchiness.

If your dog is experiencing similar symptoms outside pollen season this could indicate different allergies, such as reactions to fleas, house dust mites, or possibly a bacterial, yeast, or parasitic infection.

Continuous scratching damages a dog’s skin's protective barrier, making it more vulnerable to secondary bacterial and yeast infections that further intensify the itching. If your dog seems uncomfortable and you suspect hay fever or another allergy, it’s important to seek advice from your vet for proper diagnosis and treatment.

How do you treat hay fever in dogs?

Although there is no way to fully prevent hay fever in dogs, there are treatment options that can help ease their symptoms to they can enjoy the summer.

Medicated shampoos, skin sprays and creams that can help ease the itching can be purchased from a vet or pet shop. Similar to humans, there are also eye drops and ear drops that can help reduce the unwanted effects of hay fever. Wipes and ear cleaners can also help ease the symptoms of discomfort.

Antihistamines are also an option, however, these are not always an effective solution in dogs and may cause them to become drowsy. They should only ever be given under the direction of a vet because they can be toxic to dogs.

For larger breeds, immunotherapy may be a viable solution, especially if they suffer from allergies a lot. Immunotherapy is a hay fever treatment that involves gradually increasing exposure to pollen to reduce the immune system's overreaction. This typically costs between £150-180 per vial, which lasts around six months.

Although the treatments mentioned can be effective in combating your dog’s seasonal allergies, there are several tips you can follow that may help your dog during the summer months.

Take your dog out for walks earlier in the day or later at night. Typically, hay fever is at its most intense in the middle of the day.

If you live near the sea, walk your dog along the coast instead of in a park because the salty sea air makes pollen counts much lower.

Wipe down your dog after a walk because this can help to remove excess pollen from their body.

If you have a garden with grass, make sure to keep the lawn cut short.

Use an air filter in the home, regularly wash your dog’s bedding, keep windows and doors shut and vacuum regularly.

What type of pollen causes hay fever in dogs?

There are different types of pollen that your dog can be allergic to, depending on the time of year.

Tree pollen occurs from late March to early May, you can help ease hay fever symptoms by:

Limiting outdoor activities during dry, windy days when pollen counts are high.

Keeping doors and windows closed to reduce indoor exposure.

Decreasing time spent in gardens where pollen accumulates.

Monitoring daily pollen forecasts online or via apps to anticipate high-risk days and adjust your dog's routine accordingly.

Grass pollen occurs from mid-May to July, you can help ease hay fever symptoms by:

Regularly mowing the lawn to minimise pollen production (though keep pets away during mowing).

Keeping dogs on the lead in grassy areas to prevent rolling and fur contamination.

Limiting time spent in gardens where exposure is highest.

Weed pollen is more common from the end of June to September, you can help ease hay fever symptoms by:

Planning walks to avoid woodland and grassland areas where weeds flourish

Maintaining clear outdoor spaces free of overgrown plants

Keeping windows closed to prevent pollen from entering your home

What dog breeds are more likely to get hay fever?

There are some dog breeds that are more likely to develop hay fever, they include:

Pit Bull Terrier

Bichon Frise

Boxer

Cocker Spaniel

German Shepherd

Golden Retriever

Dalmatians

Irish setters

Schnauzers

West Highland terriers

If you have any concerns about your dog or suspect they may be suffering from hay fever, it’s important to seek advice from your vet.

