Beautiful Staffordshire Bull Terrier saved from 'death row' at Christmas by Helping Yorkshire Poundies
The spotty-faced Staffordshire Bull Terrier - aptly named Freckles - was rescued by Helping Yorkshire Poundies (HYPS) just before Christmas Day, when his time in the local pound was due to be “up”.
Young Freckles, who is just 18-months-old, entered the pound after being abandoned, but now has some high vet bills as HYPS work to bring him back to full health.
The rescue charity wrote on Facebook: “We offered him a space with us to save his life.
“Poor Freckles had not coped well in the pound and arrived with us as a head shy, very skinny boy and with a heavily bleeding tail. We think he’s actually chewed the end of his tail out of anxiety, rather than split it from wagging it (‘happy tail’).
“It was all hands on deck - we lined his kennel with fleeces to prevent him hitting it against hard surfaces and damaging it any more, and we got him all settled and comfy to reduce his stress.
“We also got him straight to the vet and has started on antibiotics, anti-anxiety medication and pain relief. We now have to keep everything crossed that it starts to heal, and he won’t need a tail amputation.”
Now, HYPS needs help with Freckles emergency vet bills, which are expected to hit at least £400 and most likely be higher.
Donations can be made to the Helping Yorkshire Poundies website to support the rescue’s important work to save dogs from South Yorkshire’s pounds.
