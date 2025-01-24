Beautiful Staffordshire Bull Terrier saved from 'death row' at Christmas by Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 24th Jan 2025, 05:00 BST
A South Yorkshire dog rescue is appealing for donations to help a young Staffie saved from death row at Christmas.

The spotty-faced Staffordshire Bull Terrier - aptly named Freckles - was rescued by Helping Yorkshire Poundies (HYPS) just before Christmas Day, when his time in the local pound was due to be “up”.

Young Freckles, who is just 18-months-old, entered the pound after being abandoned, but now has some high vet bills as HYPS work to bring him back to full health.

The rescue charity wrote on Facebook: “We offered him a space with us to save his life.

Freckles the Staffie needed emergency vet care after leaving the pound.
Freckles the Staffie needed emergency vet care after leaving the pound. | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

“Poor Freckles had not coped well in the pound and arrived with us as a head shy, very skinny boy and with a heavily bleeding tail. We think he’s actually chewed the end of his tail out of anxiety, rather than split it from wagging it (‘happy tail’).

“It was all hands on deck - we lined his kennel with fleeces to prevent him hitting it against hard surfaces and damaging it any more, and we got him all settled and comfy to reduce his stress.

Freckles was saved by Helping Yorkshire Poundies as he approached the end of his time with a local pound.
Freckles was saved by Helping Yorkshire Poundies as he approached the end of his time with a local pound. | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

“We also got him straight to the vet and has started on antibiotics, anti-anxiety medication and pain relief. We now have to keep everything crossed that it starts to heal, and he won’t need a tail amputation.”

Now, HYPS needs help with Freckles emergency vet bills, which are expected to hit at least £400 and most likely be higher.

Donations can be made to the Helping Yorkshire Poundies website to support the rescue’s important work to save dogs from South Yorkshire’s pounds.

