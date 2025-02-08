4 . Ragetti, French Bulldog, 4 years, male

"Ragetti, has been through the wars since arriving with us a few months ago through no fault of his own. He came with a very sore eye, that required emergency surgery to remove, but he has not let this stop him or get him down, at all. He is a very resilient chap; and is such a fussy boy with people he is comfortable with. He loves going on adventures. He will climb up onto your knee for fusses, cuddles and kisses, but can take time to warm up to you. For this reason any new family must be able to come to the centre to meet Raggetti multiple times a week to build a bond before he can go home." - https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/search/details/-/Animal/RAGETTI/ref/BSA2133459/rehome | RSPCA Sheffield