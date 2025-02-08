RSPCA Sheffield, based in Stadium Way, Attercliffe, are caring for dozens of animals, including eight pooches made up of cheeky Shi Tzus, great big Bull Terriers and characteristic Lurchers.
They also include girls like Princess Margherita, a Cane Corso cross who has had a tough start to life and was reportedly left “abandoned, tied up, all alone with no care” - but now all that is behind her and she is looking for a new family to start over with.
If you’re looking for to welcome a new dog into your home, there are so many dogs to choose from in South Yorkshire.
Below we have listed the eight dogs that are looking for homes at RSPCA Sheffield at the moment. If any of them sound like they could fit into your life, please visit the charity’s website to find out more about the adoption process, or follow the addresses in each picture to see each dog’s own page.
1. Ryder, American Bulldog, 6 years, male
"This super handsome fella is Ryder, who sadly found himself in our care, through no fault of his own. He was very much loved, and he is now ready to find his forever family. From the beginning Ryder has been a big softie, with his goofy face and wiggly butt, he just wants to be everyone’s friend. Typical of her breed he doesn’t know his size or strength and will try to be a lapdog. He loves his toys and do laps of the field playing all day if you let him. We think he would be ok to live with dog savvy older children who have experienced large dogs, and a secure garden is a must."
- https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/search/details/-/Animal/RYDER/ref/BSA2136872/rehome | RSPCA Sheffield
2. Beans. Shi Tzu crossbreed, two year, male,
"We have a very special boy Beans, looking for his forever humans! Beans is a very active inquisitive boy, who has endless amounts of energy, loves his toys, and sees everything as something fun. He loves to be up close and personal with you and will climb up onto your knee for fusses, cuddles and kisses! However Beans does have a few behaviours that need to be managed and worked alongside a behaviourist. He is such a lovely boy, who sadly needs that bit of extra support, but in return he will shower you with love."
- https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/search/details/-/Animal/BEANS/ref/BSA2135710/rehome | RSPCA Sheffield
3. Bella, German Shepherd cross, six years, female
"This lovely lady is our Bella who came to us to find her forever home. She came to us from a very well loved and cared for home, they just couldn't stay where they were. From the beginning Bella has been a big, loveable, sweetie and just wants to be please you, anyway she can. Typical of her two breeds (Shepherd and Mastiff), she is very chatty, and she doesn’t know her size and will try to be a lapdog. Bella just loves to be with her people and will smother you in affection, we think she would be ok to live with dog savvy older school age children who have experienced large dogs and a secure 5ft garden is a must."
- https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/search/details/-/Animal/BELLA/ref/BSA2134962/rehome | RSPCA Sheffield
4. Ragetti, French Bulldog, 4 years, male
"Ragetti, has been through the wars since arriving with us a few months ago through no fault of his own. He came with a very sore eye, that required emergency surgery to remove, but he has not let this stop him or get him down, at all. He is a very resilient chap; and is such a fussy boy with people he is comfortable with. He loves going on adventures. He will climb up onto your knee for fusses, cuddles and kisses, but can take time to warm up to you. For this reason any new family must be able to come to the centre to meet Raggetti multiple times a week to build a bond before he can go home."
- https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/search/details/-/Animal/RAGETTI/ref/BSA2133459/rehome | RSPCA Sheffield