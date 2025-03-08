Blue Cross animal rehoming charity is caring for dozens of animals who are waiting for their new owners to walk through the do, including the eight pooches below.
If you’re looking for to welcome a new pooch into your home, there are so many dogs to choose from in South Yorkshire.
They include Marlo the Dachshund who is just four months old, Knuckles the ‘sweetheart’ bulldog and Meg, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier who is tragically looking for a new home at the age of 12.
Many of these dogs, of all ages and sizes, have ended up in kennels through no fault of their own, including their beloved owner falling poorly and having to give them up for adoption.
Below are the eight pooches waiting for a new home with the Blue Cross, as well as links to learn more about them. If any of them sound like they could fit into your life, please visit the charity’s website to find out more about the adoption process.
1. Creed - Staffordshire Bull Terrier, 4, male
"Creed is a sweet and affectionate dog, with a heart full of love and an energetic soul! He is ready to find a home with an active family that can keep up with his playful nature! He is always ready for an adventure. Whether it's a long walk, a fun game of fetch, or simply running around in the garden with his toys. Creed is suited to a family who would be eager to provide him with physical and mental stimulation."
- https://www.bluecross.org.uk/pet/creed-1162448 | Blue Cross
2. Ellie - Greyhound, 4, female
"Ellie is a gentle soul in search of her very own home where she can truly flourish. Recently retired from a life on the racetrack, this sweet girl is learning what it means to be part of a loving household. Ellie will thrive in an understanding environment with patient owner who can help her build confidence and adjust to home life. Ellie dreams of a secure garden where she can stretch her legs and explore, as well as a cosy, warm spot inside for her well-deserved naps."
- https://www.bluecross.org.uk/pet/ellie-1169011 | Blue Cross
3. Haribo - Jack Russell Terrier, 8, female
"Haribo is a delightful little lady. She adores being around people, whether it’s curling up beside you on the sofa for a cuddle or resting by your feet as you go about your day. This little adventurer enjoys her daily walks around the neighbourhood and fields, taking in all the sights and smells. Haribo can be a little unsure and worried around other dogs, so she would prefer to be the only dog in the home but is easily managed when out and about on her walks."
- https://www.bluecross.org.uk/pet/haribo-1169217 | Blue Cross
4. Knuckles - Bulldog, 4, male
"Knuckles is a big-hearted Bulldog with a soft spot for human affection. This sweet and tactile boy thrives on close bonds with his people, always seeking out a warm lap or a cosy spot on the sofa for snuggles. His affectionate nature makes him a fantastic companion for someone looking for a loyal and loving dog who enjoys nothing more than relaxing by your side. Knuckles has previously had leg and spinal surgeries, which means he is not as active and mobile of a typical dog his age. He would be content with one walk a day and some play time out in the garden."
https://www.bluecross.org.uk/pet/knuckles-1163787 | Blue Cross
