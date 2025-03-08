3 . Haribo - Jack Russell Terrier, 8, female

"Haribo is a delightful little lady. She adores being around people, whether it’s curling up beside you on the sofa for a cuddle or resting by your feet as you go about your day. This little adventurer enjoys her daily walks around the neighbourhood and fields, taking in all the sights and smells. Haribo can be a little unsure and worried around other dogs, so she would prefer to be the only dog in the home but is easily managed when out and about on her walks." - https://www.bluecross.org.uk/pet/haribo-1169217 | Blue Cross