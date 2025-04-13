This week, The Star has rounded up all the Rotherham’s-own Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.
And what a marvellous bunch they are - from mother/daughter dup Lottie & Tina, who are Jack Russell Terrier x Lancashire Heeler crosses looking for a new home at age 12 and 13, to ‘big, goofy’ Arthur, a crossbreed weighing in at a hefty 26.6kg who is ready to play.
The stand out among them may be Ronald, a “sweet senior” Staffordshire Bull Terrier who somehow wound up a stray at the heartbreaking age of 14. Now, he needs someone to pick him up and give him the retirement home he deserves.
Below we have listed the 16 looking for homes at Thornberry at the moment. If any of them sound like they could fit into your life, please visit the charity’s website to find out more about the adoption process.
1. Annie - Yorkshire Terrier x Spaniel, nine years
"Amazing Annie! Annie is new and under assessment. She has previously shared her home with cats and could live with a dog savvy cat in her new home. She is good with other dogs and very very friendly with people! She’s a very sweet all round amazing girl, we are sure she will be snapped up very quickly. She still enjoys her walks and exploring new places. She will require regular grooming and enjoys a pamper."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/annie/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Andy - Greyhound, eight years
"Amazing Andy is a friendly senior greyhound who requires an extra special retirement home. Andy struggles with separation anxiety so will need a home who can adapt around his needs – likely a home with multiple adults that can manage this. He is child friendly and has been around children of varying ages. Andy is good with other dogs on walks but would prefer to be the only dog in the home. Andy is an ex-racer but has lived in a very loving home since and needs to find an equally loving forever home too!"
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/andy/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. Arthur - Crossbreed, three years
"Arthur is a big goofy boy (26.6kg) who is incredibly playful and happy. He is very foodie so easy to train. He is very affectionate and loves a cuddle. Arthur requires an active home who enjoy long walks. He could potentially live with another well matched dog and has previously lived with cats. Arthur has previously lived with children but has a boisterous streak so is better to live with teenagers + that can manage his excitable nature."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/arthur-2/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Belle - Crossbreed, one year
"Belle has blossomed into a playful, happy and loving girl after a very sad start in life. She has not lived in a home setting before so will need time to adjust and settle into home life. Belle could live with another dog / dogs in her new home as she is very dog friendly. She is medium / large size but slender. Given some time and a lot of love Belle will make an amazing family dog. She could be introduced to teens+ who are keen to help build her confidence too."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/belle-2/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.