2 . Andy - Greyhound, eight years

"Amazing Andy is a friendly senior greyhound who requires an extra special retirement home. Andy struggles with separation anxiety so will need a home who can adapt around his needs – likely a home with multiple adults that can manage this. He is child friendly and has been around children of varying ages. Andy is good with other dogs on walks but would prefer to be the only dog in the home. Andy is an ex-racer but has lived in a very loving home since and needs to find an equally loving forever home too!" - https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/andy/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary