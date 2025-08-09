From their pictures it is clear these pups are just exploding with personality and just a need a good home where they can be themselves.
There’s the likes of Hero the “big, brace, bouncy” Labrador x Ridgeback cross, “dinky” Dede the Jack Russell Terrier with a love for tennis balls, and Benny the “sweet” Bichon Frise who’s found himself needing a new home at 11 years old.
If any of them seem like a good fit for your household, simply visit their charity’s website, found in each picture below, to find out more about the adoption process.
In the meantime, enjoy these 13 charming pups below.
1. Sasha the deaf Staffy x Jack Russell
"Sasha the Staffy x Jack Russell is a total sweetheart! She is 8 yrs old. Sasha is deaf, but she copes very well, and you really wouldn’t know. She is super affectionate, cuddly and absolutely adorable. Sasha loves people and needs a home where she will get a lot of company – she isn’t too happy about being left alone, but can cope with shorter periods once settled. She will cry a little overnight if she isn’t in the same room as someone, but does settle especially if she has another dog for company. We would ideally like to rehome her with another dog, and she can also live with cats. Sasha is naturally quite an anxious girl who needs a relatively quiet home with a family who can give her confidence and lots of patience and understanding. Walks in quieter/countryside areas would be perfect, as she can bark at dogs she doesn’t know out and about, and she would find busy walks/built up areas/parks etc stressful. She is a very special little girl who deserves to find a special forever home who will love and understand her."
- https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/female/sasha-3/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
2. Patsy the quirky Bull Breed
"Patsy is amazing – a proper quirky character! She is a medium/larger sized bull breed – around 33kg, so is quite a chunky girl but is very steady on her lead. In the house she is very relaxed and easy going, but gets over stimulated and very excited with the excitement of new people for an initial 5/10 mins. We do not know her exact age, but estimate her to be around 4 yrs old. She walks perfectly on lead and does not pull at all, but has recently become frustrated when she sees other dogs and can react. Patsy could live with the right dog – a large breed male who is very confident and will give her boundaries, but she is too much for more nervous dogs, and is a definite no to small dogs! She can be rehomed with children aged 15+. Patsy is clean in the house, but may have the odd accident as she settles. She is absolutely fine to be left alone for a few hours, and will sleep downstairs without an issue. She will need a home with direct access to a private secure garden that she can sunbathe in to her hearts content! She really is a special girl with tons of character and really deserves to find a home with Bully experience who will spoil her rotten after clearly having such a rubbish start to life."
- https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/large/patsy/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
3. Honey the Amazing Rottie x Mastiff
"Honey is amazing. She is a Rottie x Mastiff who is 7 yrs young and really is such a good girl. She is super friendly with everyone she meets (and is definitely not a guard dog – she’ll welcome anyone into her home!!). Honey is very laid back, steady and calm. She walks well on lead and is not a high energy girl – a couple of half hour walks a day and a good nap in between suits her just fine! She loves to play with her toys, and will drop her ball to be thrown for her. She knows lots of commands and is a very clever girl who is very in tune with her person, always doing as she’s asked. She has tons of character and even though she’s very well behaved, she still has a cheeky, sassy personality, and knows what she wants – she isn’t shy and will snuffle in your pocket to sneak a treat if she can! Honey is fully housetrained and absolutely fine to be left alone for a few hours with no issues. She also travels well. She can be rehomed with children aged 10+. Honey is OK with other dogs as long as they are OK with her, but would like to be the only dog so that all attention is on her! She really is a very special girl and deserves to find a 5* home."
- https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/large/honey-5/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
4. Gilly the Friendly ShihTzu
"Gilly the ShihTzu is 13 years young and is the most lovely friendly boy who needs a home with lots of company, and another calmer dog (or 2!) for companionship, as he loves the company of other dogs. He is such a good boy who is still sprightly for his age and enjoys getting out for a nice walk. Gilly is fully housetrained and very well behaved. His only ‘issue’ is that he has seperation anxiety and panics when his humans leave (even with the company of other dogs), so he needs a home who can manage this for him – at his age he doesn’t need the stress and worry of being left. Gilly previously had bladder stones (which were removed), so now needs a special diet to prevent any more forming – he currently eats Royal Canin urinary dry food, and will need to stay on this for the rest of his life. He has been diagnosed with Cushings disease, but has no symptoms, and does not need any treatment for this, but it is just something to be aware of in case he does develop any symptoms later in life, as he may then need to start medication. Gilly is a very special little old man who just needs to find a special retirement home who can give him all the love, company and TLC he deserves."
- https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/male/gilly/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
