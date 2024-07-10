Adopt a Dog Sheffield: 10-month-old puppy struggling to find home as he is “not seen as cuddly”, says RSPCA
Alfie, a long-legged greyhound crossbreed, has been at the charity’s Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch in Bawtry for six months.
He came into the rehoming centre as one of a litter of unwanted pups and his playful charm quickly won him a new home.
Unfortunately, he was returned to the centre three months later because of a change in his new owner’s circumstances.
Despite his friendly personality and love of people, staff say potential adopters have shown “next to no interest” in Alfie since.
They think this could be because people are put off by his physique, not seeing him as particularly cuddly.
Daniel Cartwright, Animal Welfare Manager, said: “It’s heartbreaking, given his vibrant personality and potential as a loving family pet, that we still haven't found him a much-deserved new home.”
“Alfie is a fabulous young dog who adores people and spreads joy and laughter wherever he goes.
“With his long legs and still-growing body, we think he’s a bit of a comedic genius with his various antics and we can guarantee he’ll make his new family smile.”
The fact Alfie is a sighthound could be another reason he’s being overlooked, says the RSPCA, as some people think they are high maintenance dogs who need lots of walks.
Some of them do have high energy levels, but they don’t need excessive amounts of exercise, and Alfie is quite happy to have a snooze once he’s had a play and a run.
Daniel added: “One of his favourite activities is zooming around our secure outside area at full speed, which quite often results in a ‘Bambi on ice’ type spectacle. But if he takes a tumble, he soon gets back up and comes over to you for a cuddle and some reassurance before he’s off again.
“Greyhounds and lurchers are gentle and affectionate dogs who really enjoy being part of a family. Alfie has so much enthusiasm for life and having fun is his number one priority.”
Staff describe him as a smart cookie who picks up training quickly, and he’ll thrive with new, understanding owners who can provide the stability and guidance he needs as he grows up.
An active home environment with space for him to run around and play is essential.
He could live with children aged 10+ who are confident around high-energy, bouncy dogs, but he can’t share a home with cats or small pets.
He gets on well with his four-legged friends at the centre and could potentially also live with another active dog to keep him company and show him the ropes.
To find out more about Alfie and fill in an application form, visit the centre’s website at https://www.rspcadoncasterrotherham.org.uk/alfie095d
