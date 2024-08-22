Adopt a dog Sheffield: Puppy sent back to dog shelter just two weeks after adoption
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Helping Yorkshire Poundies, based in Rotherham, is searching for a new home for an adorable puppy that was born in the charity’s care, and adopted only two weeks ago.
Denzel was brought into the world by staffy Flora, who was taken in by the charity from a pound earlier this year. She was covered in fleas and heavily pregnant before giving birth to eight adorable puppies in June.
While the puppies were all quickly swept up by eager new owners, one of the puppies has now returned to the charity after his adopters could no longer commit to his care.
Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: “We’re heartbroken that at 10 weeks old, baby Denzel has found himself in need of a forever home again.
“He was adopted two weeks ago, but his adopters have decided that they can’t commit to a puppy and work from home.
“Please help us find this scrumptious little man his forever home - we HAVE to make sure his next move is ‘forever’.”
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
Denzel is described as a “gorgeous, happy, playful, cheeky, confident little man”. It is not known what breed his dad was, but he’s expected to be medium-large in size when fully grown, and larger than his mum.
As he is only a young puppy, he has his “whirlwind crazy moment” where he can nip while he uses his mouth to learn about the world around him. He settles well in his crate and he sleeps well overnight.
He will continue to need training so he grows into a well behaved boy. If you can offer him a committed and loving home, please visit his profile on Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website, and fill in an adoption form on the website: https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/large/denzel/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.