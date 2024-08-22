Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A puppy is in need of a new home after being sent back to a dog shelter at just 10 weeks old.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, based in Rotherham, is searching for a new home for an adorable puppy that was born in the charity’s care, and adopted only two weeks ago.

Denzel was brought into the world by staffy Flora, who was taken in by the charity from a pound earlier this year. She was covered in fleas and heavily pregnant before giving birth to eight adorable puppies in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the puppies were all quickly swept up by eager new owners, one of the puppies has now returned to the charity after his adopters could no longer commit to his care.

At one 10 weeks old, Denzel is already looking for his second 'forever' home. | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: “We’re heartbroken that at 10 weeks old, baby Denzel has found himself in need of a forever home again.

“He was adopted two weeks ago, but his adopters have decided that they can’t commit to a puppy and work from home.

“Please help us find this scrumptious little man his forever home - we HAVE to make sure his next move is ‘forever’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denzel is described as a “gorgeous, happy, playful, cheeky, confident little man”. It is not known what breed his dad was, but he’s expected to be medium-large in size when fully grown, and larger than his mum.

As he is only a young puppy, he has his “whirlwind crazy moment” where he can nip while he uses his mouth to learn about the world around him. He settles well in his crate and he sleeps well overnight.

He will continue to need training so he grows into a well behaved boy. If you can offer him a committed and loving home, please visit his profile on Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website, and fill in an adoption form on the website: https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/large/denzel/