The photo gallery of nine furry friends includes descriptions of their personalities and some of their needs.
If you need more information or are interested in caring for any of them, go to the organisations’ websites.
We also include three photos of pooches who have been adopted - their stories will melt your heart.
1. Rescue dogs
2. Missy
Missy HATES kennels and is a very unhappy little Staffy. When she knows she’s going back into her kennel, her tail tucks between her legs and she puts the brakes on, she URGENTLY needs to be in a home environment.
Underneath her Staffy chatter, she is actually a sensitive little lady who needs time and patience to relax and to properly bond with someone.
We know she’s got that amazing cheeky ‘Red Staffy character’ just waiting to blossom (the red heads always seem to be that extra bit spicy in the best way). | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
3. Minnie
While our smaller dogs are extremely popular our bigger dogs are often overlooked. Minnie is an all round superstar - she travels well in the car, is housetrained and super friendly with people. She is sociable with other dogs of a similar size and has multiple greyhound boyfriends here at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary!
As you can see Minnie is listening out for her new family to whisk her away.
| Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Sammy the Greyhound
Sweet Sammy is a lovely natured and gentle greyhound. He prefers a quiet life and would make a wonderful companion dog. Sammy enjoys his walks, and even more the nap after! He would love a secure garden where he can relax and play with his toys. Sammy is best suited to live with adults or older teenage children. Age: 4 Years 6 Months. Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
| Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
