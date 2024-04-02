A Rotherham-based dog shelter has shared a series of photos of five beautiful puppies that are nearly ready to fly the nest into their forever homes.

Zena was taken to Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ kennels in March after she was found tied to a lamppost and severely emaciated. The following morning, her five young pups were found in desperate need of help and reunited with their mum.

Four weeks on, the team caring for the dogs say the young puppies are thought to be aged around seven weeks old and are preparing to find their own families.

They said: “Who remembers Zena who was found tied up and emaciated? We saved her, and then reunited her with her five puppies. Just look how much they’ve grown in just a few weeks.

“They are around seven weeks old now, and are very nearly ready to fly the nest into their very own forever homes.”

There are three girls and two boys, and they will be medium/large sized American bulldog crossbreeds just like Zena when they are fully grown.

Each puppy will be matched with the right home that will suit their emerging personalities. They will need committed homes who will make sure they receive the correct training and socialisation they need to be happy and confident adult dogs.

If you are interested in giving any of the loveable and cheeky puppies a home for the rest of their years, please please fill in an adoption form at Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website.

