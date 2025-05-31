1 . Kyro - Rottweiler x Cane Corso, 1-2 years old, male

"This lovely boy was brought into kennels after being found roaming as a stray. He is microchipped so we know his name is Kyro & he is 2 years old. We believe Kyro to be a Rottweiler crossed with a Cane Corso. Kyro was extremely nervous of staff when first arriving at kennels, he would stand at the back of the kennel growling and barking because he was so afraid. After a few days, a bit of patience and a lot of sausages, staff managed to befriend him. Now he has come out of his shell, he shows his giddy, playful, bouncy self. Kyro will need to go to an experienced home & without young children. Potential adopters may have to visit Kyro a few times at kennels before he feels comfortable enough to go home. Kyro knows basic commands such as sit and paw. He is food motivated & eager to please with training. He is usually clean in his kennel which is a good indicator that he is housetrained. We have seen no negative reactions from Kyro towards the dogs he is kennelled next to. Kyro has already had at least 2 homes that we know of, we would love for this to be his third time lucky and finally find his loving forever home!" - https://www.ineedahome.co.uk/dogs/13956-kyro-male-crossbreed/ | Sheffield Council Kennels