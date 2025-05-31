The Star publishes one of these galleries every week, and this lot have truly come from all walks of life, from bouncing bundles of joy to heartbroken strays in need of a new start.
These pups are being lovingly cared for at South Yorkshire’s many animal charities like Helping Yorkshire Poundies, Thornberry Animal Sanctuary and the Blue Cross, and there are also a few who were picked up off the street by Sheffield’s dog wardens.
They include “the most scrumptious little Pocket Bully” named Pearl, Humphrey the “incredibly handsome, extremely large” Great Dane, and Kyro, the Rottweiler x Cane Corso cross who was found roaming the streets who has come out of his shell and become a “giddy, playful, bouncy” companion.
Most arresting of all is beautiful young German Shepherd x Belgian Malinois cross Darla, who was also found roaming as a stray.
These pups are just exploding with personality, and if any of them seem like a good fit for your household, simply visit their charity’s website, found in each picture below, to find out more about the adoption process.
In the meantime, enjoy these 16 marvellous pups below.
1. Kyro - Rottweiler x Cane Corso, 1-2 years old, male
"This lovely boy was brought into kennels after being found roaming as a stray. He is microchipped so we know his name is Kyro & he is 2 years old. We believe Kyro to be a Rottweiler crossed with a Cane Corso. Kyro was extremely nervous of staff when first arriving at kennels, he would stand at the back of the kennel growling and barking because he was so afraid. After a few days, a bit of patience and a lot of sausages, staff managed to befriend him. Now he has come out of his shell, he shows his giddy, playful, bouncy self. Kyro will need to go to an experienced home & without young children. Potential adopters may have to visit Kyro a few times at kennels before he feels comfortable enough to go home. Kyro knows basic commands such as sit and paw. He is food motivated & eager to please with training. He is usually clean in his kennel which is a good indicator that he is housetrained. We have seen no negative reactions from Kyro towards the dogs he is kennelled next to. Kyro has already had at least 2 homes that we know of, we would love for this to be his third time lucky and finally find his loving forever home!"
- https://www.ineedahome.co.uk/dogs/13956-kyro-male-crossbreed/ | Sheffield Council Kennels
2. Marcel - French Bulldog, three years, male
"Marcel is one of 3 French Bulldogs that arrived together, we are unsure of their history but they are all an incredibly friendly, happy bunch. Marcel is currently in foster with a member of the Kennel Team, and has had a wonderful time with the other dogs in the household. Ideally he would live with at least one other dog in his new home and could be introduced to cats. He is an absolute darling and loves to be with you."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/marcel/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. Shih tzu x chihuahua x pom puppies!
Thornberry Animal Sanctuary writes: "Please complete your application form [ to view our puppies] with as much detail as possible. Our ideal homes for these little ones would have another confident adult dog that can act as a role model for our worried pups. We have 3 males and 4 females available. Homes with older children will be considered, who can contribute to their routine and confidence building. Please note they will have to return for an additional vaccination and neutering, so we will be unable to consider any long distance homes. The adoption fee is £500, inclusive of 4 weeks free Petplan pet insurance."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/puppies/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Humphrey - Great Dane, 11 months, male
"Humphrey is incredibly handsome, extremely large Great Dane who will thrive in a home who have experience with the breed. He is sociable with other dogs outside the home but must be the only dog in the household. He is friendly with people, just very BIG! and enthusiastic in his greeting. He could be introduced to older children that are confident. Please note we will only be able to consider homes that meet all of the criteria listed."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/humphrey/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
