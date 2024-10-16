Adopt a dog Sheffield: "Good boy" Max is up for adoption and "out of his shell" despite blunt weapon attack
It is believed the eight-year-old was attacked with a blunt instrument before he was rescued.
Despite this, Helping Yorkshire Poundies in Rotherham says he has “come out of his shell” and is “so trusting of people”.
In a post on social media, they said: “Max really is an all round ‘good boy’.
“Max is fully housetrained, travels well walks great on lead, is social with other dogs, and more than happy to be left on his own for a few hours to have a nice snooze.
“After all he’s endured, this special boy SO deserves his ‘happy ever after’ - please give him a share to help us find him his dream home.”
Hundreds of people have shared their well wishes, and nearly 800 have reacted to the post.
Earlier, on September 27, the animal charity wrote: ”Today has been an emotional and quite overwhelming day for us all here at HYPS.
“It really feels like things get worse and worse - the neglect, the heartbreaking stories - and sadly Max is no different.
“Eight-year-old Max was ‘assaulted with a blunt weapon’ ... there are just no words.
“From his condition, it’s clear that Max has been badly neglected but you would never know this by meeting him.
“On very first meet he met us with a full body wag and a ‘how do you do’ paw. Max is a special boy, there is no doubt - just look at his kind face.
“He now needs, and deserves, to be shown all the love in the world. We’re so glad to have been able to help him - his new life starts today.”
HYPS say he could live with teenage children or older, and is dog-friendly so could certainly live with a larger breed female.
For more information about Max or to enquire further, head to his page on their website.
