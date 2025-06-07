4 . Gilly - Shih Tzu, 13 years old, male

"Gilly the ShihTzu is 13 years young and is the most lovely friendly boy who needs a home with lots of company, and another calmer dog (or 2!) for companionship, as he loves the company of other dogs. He is such a good boy who is still sprightly for his age and enjoys getting out for a nice walk. Gilly is fully housetrained and very well behaved. His only ‘issue’ is that he has seperation anxiety and panics when his humans leave (even with the company of other dogs), so he needs a home who can manage this for him – at his age he doesn’t need the stress and worry of being left. Gilly previously had bladder stones (which were removed), so now needs a special diet to prevent any more forming – he currently eats Royal Canin urinary dry food, and will need to stay on this for the rest of his life. He has been diagnosed with Cushings disease, but has no symptoms, and does not need any treatment for this, but it is just something to be aware of in case he does develop any symptoms later in life, as he may then need to start medication. Gilly is a very special little old man who just needs to find a special retirement home who can give him all the love, company and TLC he deserves." - https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/male/gilly/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies