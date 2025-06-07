What a handsome bunch we’ve got to show you this week.
These nine dogs who have gone up for adoption in the past seven days are from all walks of life and come in all shapes and sizes.
Quite a few are also in their senior years and have found themselves looking for a new home through no fault of their own.
They include “beautiful” Brenda the brindle coloured bulldog x boxer cross who needs a new home at age eight, Finlay the Staffy crossbreed who has come a long way from the skinny, nervous stray once found roaming the streets, and Rudy, the “intelligent, handsome and happy” large crossbreed that can only be called a Heinz!
These pups are just exploding with personality, and if any of them seem like a good fit for your household, simply visit their charity’s website, found in each picture below, to find out more about the adoption process.
In the meantime, enjoy these nine marvellous pups below.
1. Andy - Greyhound, nine years, male
"Amazing Andy is simply wonderful. He has a very relaxed and happy outlook on life! and loves nothing more than sunbathing, a play with his toys and the company of humans. He is very good with other dogs out and about and would love to have new friends. Andy has been in foster care where his favourite person was the visiting grandchild. Andy will happily go for a walk but does not require large amounts of walking (the best of both) He is best suited to a home where he will have constant companionship. He is very good in the car and completely housetrained."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/andy/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Brenda - Bulldog x Boxer cross, eight years, female
"Beautiful Brindle Brenda is an 8 yr old Bulldog x Boxer cross who is just adorable – she is so friendly, happy and loving. She’s medium-large in size (around 30kg), so not a huge girl, but not a delicate little one either! Brenda is very good with children and can be rehomed with young children upwards. She is brilliant around the house – fully housetrained, sleeps well through the night downstairs, and is happy to be left alone for a few hours with no issues. She also travels well in the car. Brenda enjoys her walks, but isn’t going to need huge amounts of exercise – she’s not a high energy girl! She doesn’t like other dogs, and can have a bark at dogs on her walks, so does need someone confident in handling her when she’s out (she’s not difficult to manage, but as she’s not a tiny girl, she’ll just need someone able to manage her if she does pull to/bark at another dog). She’s the most gorgeous, squishy cuddle monster who just wants to be part of someone’s family – she really deserves to find her own forever family."
- https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/female/brenda/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
3. Finlay - Staffy crossbreed, four years old, male
"Lovely Finlay is a 4 yr old medium sized Staffy crossbreed. He arrived with us from stray kennels as very skinny, nervous boy, but has really blossomed and is now a much happier healthier boy. Finlay is such a good boy in his kennel – he is totally clean, non destructive and quiet when he’s left alone (he loves to curl up in his bed and have a good sleep). He loves his walks, and would love to find a reasonably active home to enjoy lots of lovely walks and adventures with. He has shown no negative reactions towards other dogs, he’s just a bit over excited at times, so will benefit from some careful socialisation once he’s settled into his new home. For now we think being an only dog would be best for him so that he can find his feet and get used to a new home without any distractions. He’s a definite no to cats/small furries! Finlay LOVES to play with his toys – he will leap around with them in his mouth having the best time, and loves to play fetch! He really is such a lovely good natured boy who will thrive in the right home – ideally a home with previous rescue experience, as he is quite sensitive to change, and will take a bit of time to fully settle and bond with his new family."
- https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/male/finlay/ | Heling Yorkshire Poundies
4. Gilly - Shih Tzu, 13 years old, male
"Gilly the ShihTzu is 13 years young and is the most lovely friendly boy who needs a home with lots of company, and another calmer dog (or 2!) for companionship, as he loves the company of other dogs. He is such a good boy who is still sprightly for his age and enjoys getting out for a nice walk. Gilly is fully housetrained and very well behaved. His only ‘issue’ is that he has seperation anxiety and panics when his humans leave (even with the company of other dogs), so he needs a home who can manage this for him – at his age he doesn’t need the stress and worry of being left. Gilly previously had bladder stones (which were removed), so now needs a special diet to prevent any more forming – he currently eats Royal Canin urinary dry food, and will need to stay on this for the rest of his life. He has been diagnosed with Cushings disease, but has no symptoms, and does not need any treatment for this, but it is just something to be aware of in case he does develop any symptoms later in life, as he may then need to start medication. Gilly is a very special little old man who just needs to find a special retirement home who can give him all the love, company and TLC he deserves."
- https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/male/gilly/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
