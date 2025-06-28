4 . Holly - Husky crossbreed, one year old, female

"Holly arrived just before the Christmas period heavily pregnant with 2 of her sisters. She has not lived in a home environment and will thrive in a home who are experienced with ‘rescue’ dogs. She should live with at least one other dog in her new home, as she gains confidence from them and is more trusting when she is with her doggy friends. Holly is a loving girl once she knows you, and would love an outside space and a ‘relaxed’ approach to settling into her new home." - https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/holly/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary