What a stunning pack of pups The Star has to show you this week at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.
They include Monty, the lively and loving Dalmatian who needs room to run, Zues the French Bulldog with a winner’s smile, and pretty Peppa, who is every bit the “typical” Dachshund (read, tempermental!).
These dogs are just exploding with personality, and if any of them seem like a good fit for your household, simply visit their charity’s website, found in each pic below, to find out more about the adoption process.
In the meantime, enjoy these 16 endearing pups below.
1. Maisie - Dalmatian x Pointer, two years, female
"Maisie is a loving, loyal and intelligent Dalmatian x Pointer who is ready to get back to her home comforts. She thrives on activity and would suit an experienced, active family who can keep up with her energy and enjoy training together – she’ll do anything for a treat! Maisie would be best suited to a home with children 12+."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/maisie/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Monty - Dalmatian, two years od, male
"Meet Monty, a lively and loving Dalmation looking for his forever home! Monty thrive in an active environment and would do best with a family who can keep up with his energy. Experience with the Dalmatian breed is ideal, as he benefits from structure and plenty of mental and physical stimulation. Monty would be happiest in a family environment with children 10+ as this is what he has been used to. If you’re ready for an energetic companion, Monty could be the perfect match."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/monty/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. Peppa - Dachshund, two years old, female
"Pretty Peppa is on the hunt for her perfect forever home! She has the typical Dachshund personality so her new family would need to be experienced with the breed for knowledge of their temperament and health. Peppa has been sociable with other calm dogs so could possibly live with another similar sized dog, but this is not essential. She would need to live with older teens 14+."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/peppa/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Holly - Husky crossbreed, one year old, female
"Holly arrived just before the Christmas period heavily pregnant with 2 of her sisters. She has not lived in a home environment and will thrive in a home who are experienced with ‘rescue’ dogs. She should live with at least one other dog in her new home, as she gains confidence from them and is more trusting when she is with her doggy friends. Holly is a loving girl once she knows you, and would love an outside space and a ‘relaxed’ approach to settling into her new home."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/holly/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
