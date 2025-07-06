2 . Patsy - Medium bull breed, four years old, female

"Patsy is amazing – a proper quirky character! She is a medium/larger sized bull breed – around 33kg, so is quite a chunky girl but is very steady on her lead. In the house she is very relaxed and easy going, but gets over stimulated and very excited with the excitement of new people for an initial 5/10 mins. We do not know her exact age, but estimate her to be around 4 yrs old. She walks perfectly on lead and does not pull at all, but has recently become frustrated when she sees other dogs and can react. Patsy could live with the right dog – a large breed male who is very confident and will give her boundaries, but she is too much for more nervous dogs, and is a definite no to small dogs! She can be rehomed with children aged 15+. Patsy is clean in the house, but may have the odd accident as she settles. She is absolutely fine to be left alone for a few hours, and will sleep downstairs without an issue. She will need a home with direct access to a private secure garden that she can sunbathe in to her hearts content! She really is a special girl with tons of character and really deserves to find a home with Bully experience who will spoil her rotten after clearly having such a rubbish start to life." - https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/large/patsy/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies