Hats off to Helping Yorkshire Poundies for not just working to find this pups a home but for taking the most expressive photos for their adoption pages.
They include ‘Marvellous Mr Norbett’ the 18-month-old Old English Bulldog, pictured rolling his eyes and lolling his tongue in the most charming way.
There’s also ‘wiggly, smiley’ Truffle the sassy four-year-old Pocket Bully x French Bulldog, Brenda the eight-year-old Bulldog who is throwing a total side eye at you, and Gilly the Shih Tzu who at 13 is sadly looking for a retirement home.
These website, found in each pic below.
In the meantime, enjoy these 15 endearing pups below.
1. Ghost - Cane Corso, three years old, male
"Ghost the Cane Corso is approx 3 yrs old, and is such a lovely boy. He was initially very shy and scared of new people, but is now much more confident and happy. Despite his nerves, he has never shown any aggression – he would opt to run away if he was scared. Oddly for his breed, he shows no ‘guarding’ instinct, however, he will still need a home who have experience of the breed/large breeds/Mastiffs who can confidently handle him. It’s likely that Ghost may never have lived in a home environment before, so he will take some adjustment to home life, but he definitely would suit a home life, he is not a working dog. Ghost is crate trained, and MUST be crated when he’s left as he can find things to chew if not! He settles well in his crate. As long as he gets a good run a day, he is low energy and chilled out. Ghost does not see eye to eye with other male dogs (which is not uncommonl!), but he could be introduced to a larger breed spayed female dog. Ghost will make an amazing companion for the right family – he would suit a home who have plenty of room and outdoor space for him."
- https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/large/ghost/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
2. Patsy - Medium bull breed, four years old, female
"Patsy is amazing – a proper quirky character! She is a medium/larger sized bull breed – around 33kg, so is quite a chunky girl but is very steady on her lead. In the house she is very relaxed and easy going, but gets over stimulated and very excited with the excitement of new people for an initial 5/10 mins. We do not know her exact age, but estimate her to be around 4 yrs old. She walks perfectly on lead and does not pull at all, but has recently become frustrated when she sees other dogs and can react. Patsy could live with the right dog – a large breed male who is very confident and will give her boundaries, but she is too much for more nervous dogs, and is a definite no to small dogs! She can be rehomed with children aged 15+. Patsy is clean in the house, but may have the odd accident as she settles. She is absolutely fine to be left alone for a few hours, and will sleep downstairs without an issue. She will need a home with direct access to a private secure garden that she can sunbathe in to her hearts content! She really is a special girl with tons of character and really deserves to find a home with Bully experience who will spoil her rotten after clearly having such a rubbish start to life."
- https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/large/patsy/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
3. Vinnie - Pocket Bully, four years old, male
"Vinnie is the most gorgeous, chunky ‘Pocket Bully’ boy who is approx 4 yrs old. He is looking for a special Bully loving home who aren’t looking for an active dog – Vinnie is not a big walker. He does enjoy getting out for a short walk, but can’t do more than around 20 minutes before he gets too tired bless him. Vinnie is very laid back, brilliant around the house and absolutely loves everyone he meets. He is not a fan of other animals, however, so needs to be your only boy. He can be rehomed with children aged 10+. He can be left for a few hours with zero issues, is housetrained and also travels well in the car – he’s such a good boy. Vinnie does have a heart murmur, but thankfully, he does not have any symptoms. He has started on daily medication for his heart (Vetmedin), which can be purchased online with a written prescription for approx £30 per month. Vinnie needs direct access to a fully secure, private garden – he will love to potter and sunbathe in the garden when the weather is nicer. He really is a special boy, and so deserves to find a special home."
- https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/male/vinnie-3/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
4. Franklin - Cane Corso, three years old, male
"Franklin is a 3 yr old Cane Corso who will make the most amazing companion for a breed experienced, confident family. He is an absolutely lovely lad who adores his people and is a big, goofy puppy. His main issues lie with his lead walks – he is reactive to dogs/people and traffic when on the lead – he cannot cope with walks in busy areas and needs to find a home in a countryside/more rural setting and be confidently and safely managed on his walks. He is brilliant around the house – fully housetrained, can be left for a few hours with no issues. Franklin loves to run and play with other larger breed dogs – he may be able to live with a friendly large breed female with the right savvy family. No cats! He will need a child free home. Franklin’s breed is naturally protective and territorial, so he will need careful introductions to visitors and an owner who is understanding of the breed. He will make THE most fantastic companion for his lucky new family – he just needs to find the right people for him."
- https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/large/franklin/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
