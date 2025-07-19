1 . Luna - Staffordshire Bull Terrier, nine years old, female

"Luna is an affectionate, sweet-natured. Her absolute favourite thing in the world is simply being surrounded by her people – she truly thrives on companionship and loves to be included in the daily hustle and bustle of family life. Whether it's cuddling up for a cosy afternoon nap or following you around the house to see what you’re up to, Luna’s gentle and loving personality shines through in everything she does. Luna would be the perfect addition to a family looking for a loyal, affectionate, and playful companion. She would be best suited to a home with school-aged children, where she can soak up all the love and attention she deserves." - https://www.bluecross.org.uk/pet/luna-1170678 | Blue Cross