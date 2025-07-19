This week’s gallery of dogs up for adoption come from across South Yorkshire, with three charities - Helping Yorkshire Poundies, Blue Cross, and Rains Rescue - all hoping to find them new laps to lie on.
The include Tommy the five-year-old Rottweiler cross with “a big heart and friendly nature,” Odin the “striking” lurcher cross with a sparkle in his eye, and Jasper, the Lhasa Apso cross breed - you won’t find many like him up for adoption.
There are also ‘golden oldies’ looking for a home in their twilight years, like Herbert the 11-year-old Shih Tzu, or others like Storm the greyhound, who is ready to retire from racing and settle down.
You can find a link to their adoption pages in each of the pictures below.
In the meantime, enjoy these 11 endearing pups below.
1. Luna - Staffordshire Bull Terrier, nine years old, female
"Luna is an affectionate, sweet-natured. Her absolute favourite thing in the world is simply being surrounded by her people – she truly thrives on companionship and loves to be included in the daily hustle and bustle of family life. Whether it's cuddling up for a cosy afternoon nap or following you around the house to see what you’re up to, Luna’s gentle and loving personality shines through in everything she does. Luna would be the perfect addition to a family looking for a loyal, affectionate, and playful companion. She would be best suited to a home with school-aged children, where she can soak up all the love and attention she deserves."
- https://www.bluecross.org.uk/pet/luna-1170678 | Blue Cross
2. Bailey - Yorkshire Terrier Cross, one year old, male
"Say hello to Bailey, a sweet, affectionate, and playful young boy with a big heart—and an even bigger bark! After spending his whole life in one loving home, Bailey came into our care due to his previous owner’s health challenges. Bailey is full of energy and curiosity. He’s been settling into a foster home for the past few weeks, where he’s doing well but still adjusting to his new surroundings. This clever and eager-to-please boy thrives on learning, playing, and exploring—and he’ll truly shine in a calm yet active household that can provide a stable and consistent home."
- https://www.bluecross.org.uk/pet/bailey-1170309 | Blue Cross
3. Minnie - Jack Russell Terrier, four years old, female
"Minnie is a 4-year-old Jack Russell Terrier who’s sweet, playful, and absolutely ball obsessed! Her favorite thing in the world is a good game of fetch—she’ll chase tennis balls all day if you let her, and it’s truly the way to her heart. This little bundle of joy has lived with children before and would likely thrive in a family environment where she can get plenty of love, attention, and playtime. She’s gentle, fun-loving, and has a personality that shines when she’s around her people."
- https://rainrescue.co.uk/animals/minnie-4-year-9-month-old-female-coming-soon/ | Rains Rescue
4. Reggie - Staffy cross, seven years old, male
"Reggie is a 7 year, 9 month old Staffy cross with a heart of gold and a face that’ll melt yours. Don’t let his stocky build fool you — he’s just a big softy who loves cuddles, belly rubs, and being your shadow. He’s absolutely toy-obsessed, though he can be a bit silly — destroying them is half the fun in his eyes! Reggie can still be a little wary around other dogs, but he’s making great progress. At the centre, he’s been out on walks with one of the girl dogs and absolutely loved it! With the right introductions, he could happily enjoy canine companionship."
- https://rainrescue.co.uk/animals/reggie-5-year-1-month-old-male/ | Rains Rescue
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.