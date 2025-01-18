Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, in North Anston, is caring for dozens of animals - including many adorable dogs - even uncommon kinds like Presa Canario, Salukis and massive Great Danes.

Many of these dogs, of all ages and sizes, have ended up in kennels through no fault of their own, for example their beloved owner falling poorly and having to give them up for adoption.

Kennels are always ready to look after a dog, but they’re no place compared to a loving home.

Below we have listed just 14 of the many dogs that are looking for homes at Thornberry at the moment. If any of them sound like they could fit into your life, please visit the charity’s website to find out more about the adoption process.