Adopt a dog Sheffield: Formerly homeless miniature dachshund named Rita finds her forever home
Rita the miniature dachshund was brought into the care of Sheffield City Council’s kennels after she was found as a stray.
Thankfully, the adorable girl has now found her forever home where she will happily live out the rest of her days.
The kennels have reportedly been ‘inundated’ with calls since The Star shared the appeal to find the loveable dog a home.
The former homeless dog was found to be five years old according to her microchip, and she was renamed as Rita by the kennel staff.
Sheffield Council Kennels currently have eight other dogs in their care that are looking for homes. This includes Yola, a mastiff cross, Gigi, an American bulldog terrier, and Chase, a mixed breed.
If you are interested in find out more about any of these dogs, please click here, and filter the organisation to ‘Sheffield Council Stray Kennels’.
