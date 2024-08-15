Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An adorable sausage dog has found her happy ending.

Rita the miniature dachshund was brought into the care of Sheffield City Council’s kennels after she was found as a stray.

Thankfully, the adorable girl has now found her forever home where she will happily live out the rest of her days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The kennels have reportedly been ‘inundated’ with calls since The Star shared the appeal to find the loveable dog a home.

Rita is a "lovely" miniature dachshund, who has found her forever home after a short stay at Sheffield Council Kennels. | Sheffield Council Kennels

The former homeless dog was found to be five years old according to her microchip, and she was renamed as Rita by the kennel staff.

Sheffield Council Kennels currently have eight other dogs in their care that are looking for homes. This includes Yola, a mastiff cross, Gigi, an American bulldog terrier, and Chase, a mixed breed.

If you are interested in find out more about any of these dogs, please click here, and filter the organisation to ‘Sheffield Council Stray Kennels’.