Adopt a Dog Sheffield: Flora's seven "beautiful" Staffy rescue puppies ready for adoption
Their mum, Flora, is a medium-large sized Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed.
She came to Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies as a pregnant stray, so staff do not know anything about the father, but say they are likely to be a similar size.
You can see all the information about Flora and her pups on Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ Facebook page or website.
There are four boy puppies, all tan or tan and white, and three girls, who are all black and white.
They have been born in a foster family home, so have been around children, cats, and another dog already.
Thornberry will not rehome a puppy to homes with elderly, unneutered or same sex dogs, but they could live with certain dogs, as well as children and other animals.
The puppies will all need active homes with owners with the time and commitment to raise them into well rounded, confident and happy dogs.
A staff member from the rescue centre said: “We are hoping to find families with previous bull breed experience for these boys and girls, but this is not essential as long as you have an understanding of the breed type and what they will need.
“Taking on a puppy is a big commitment – please only apply if all family members are totally committed and ‘on board’ with adopting.”
Any adopted puppies will be health checked, microchipped, vaccinated, and rehomed on a neutering contract too.
