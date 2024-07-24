Adopt a Dog Sheffield: Flora's seven "beautiful" Staffy rescue puppies ready for adoption

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 24th Jul 2024, 11:13 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 11:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A litter of Staffy puppies being cared for by a rescue centre have turned six weeks old - meaning they are ready to find their forever homes.

Their mum, Flora, is a medium-large sized Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed.

A litter of rescue pups are seeking forever homesA litter of rescue pups are seeking forever homes
A litter of rescue pups are seeking forever homes | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

She came to Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies as a pregnant stray, so staff do not know anything about the father, but say they are likely to be a similar size.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can see all the information about Flora and her pups on Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ Facebook page or website.

Flora and her puppiesFlora and her puppies
Flora and her puppies | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

There are four boy puppies, all tan or tan and white, and three girls, who are all black and white.

They have been born in a foster family home, so have been around children, cats, and another dog already.

Thornberry will not rehome a puppy to homes with elderly, unneutered or same sex dogs, but they could live with certain dogs, as well as children and other animals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sleepy puppiesSleepy puppies
Sleepy puppies | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

The puppies will all need active homes with owners with the time and commitment to raise them into well rounded, confident and happy dogs.

A staff member from the rescue centre said: “We are hoping to find families with previous bull breed experience for these boys and girls, but this is not essential as long as you have an understanding of the breed type and what they will need.

One of the male puppiesOne of the male puppies
One of the male puppies | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

“Taking on a puppy is a big commitment – please only apply if all family members are totally committed and ‘on board’ with adopting.”

Any adopted puppies will be health checked, microchipped, vaccinated, and rehomed on a neutering contract too.

For more information, visit: https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/male/floras-puppies/

Related topics:PuppiesSheffieldAdoptionDogsCatsSouth Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.