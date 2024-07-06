Adopt a Dog Sheffield: 9 adorable small breed pups in urgent need of rehoming amid UK crisis

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 6th Jul 2024

A Sheffield dog shelter has appealed for people to adopt or foster their small breed pups.

Nine photos of lovable tiny dogs have been shared on Facebook, with an appeal for carers.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies (HYPS), based in Rotherham, said: “We have lots of smaller breeds in our care who need forever homes, and sadly have lots more who we need foster homes for.

“We need committed, local foster homes to help us to help them.”

Most of these little dogs arrived at the shelter with no known history, so all but Percy cannot be placed with children under 12 or cats.

HYPS added: “If you can help, even short term, please email us. There is currently a huge crisis in the UK with an overwhelming number of dogs in urgent need of help.

“Fostering and adopting saves lives.”

If any of the nine pups below could live in your home, for a while or forever, email HYPS at [email protected] or visit their website at https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/.

HYPS says: "Poor Rudi is not coping in kennels at all. He is a 9 yr old little Chihuahua who needs a pet free home - foster, or permanent."

1. Rudi

HYPS said: "Albus is now ready for adoption, or foster"

2. Albus

HYPS said: "Poor Percy pug - he’s been waiting for a forever home for almost a year. He’s so sweet - dog, cat and child friendly. His only issue is that he is stressed/‘reactive’ on lead around dogs. Great in the house with dogs, and visiting dogs. Hes just anxious on lead and needs quieter walks."

3. Percy

Lacey, an 8-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, is ready for adoption. She is in foster care at the minute.

4. Lacey

