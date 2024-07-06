Helping Yorkshire Poundies (HYPS), based in Rotherham, said: “We have lots of smaller breeds in our care who need forever homes, and sadly have lots more who we need foster homes for.
“We need committed, local foster homes to help us to help them.”
Most of these little dogs arrived at the shelter with no known history, so all but Percy cannot be placed with children under 12 or cats.
HYPS added: “If you can help, even short term, please email us. There is currently a huge crisis in the UK with an overwhelming number of dogs in urgent need of help.
“Fostering and adopting saves lives.”
If any of the nine pups below could live in your home, for a while or forever, email HYPS at [email protected] or visit their website at https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/.
