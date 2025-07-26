4 . Mango the Bulldog, 4, female

"Mango is a big bouncy girl who arrived having clearly been over used for breeding by greedy humans. Despite this she has a playful and happy nature, she LOVES toys (especially footballs) and will happily play all day. She is in much need of a diet and building up her exercise gradually. She could live with older teens who are welcoming of a cuddly girl. She is good with other dogs out and about, while she enjoys to play she is better suited to be the only dog in the home. She is clean in her kennel and enjoys a car ride." - https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/mango/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies