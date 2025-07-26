This week, The Star has looked at two shelters in and around Sheffield that are working hard to rehome many gorgeous dogs.
They include Billy the Lurcher who is “DESPERATE” to find a new home and get a good long walk in, Teddy the Maltipoo who has “huge potential” if he can get over his nervousness around other dogs, and Mango the “big, bouncy” bulldog who would “happily play all day.”
If you see any dogs below that you can see a future with, make sure to register your interest with the relevant shelter via their website.
In the meantime, here are just eight of the dogs in South Yorkshire that need a home right now.
1. Billy the Lurcher, 4, male
"Billy is new into our care and DESPERATE to be in a home. He is incredibly stressed and longs to be with people. He enjoys long walks with our dog walkers and is friendly towards other dogs. Billy is struggling to be left in the kennel so would benefit from owners who can transition him into a loving home environment. He is incredibly thin so really needs some nurturing and TLC. Billy is friendly with excellent handling and loves a cuddle. He would be the perfect pub dog to sit by your side and watch people come and go."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/billy/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
2. Teddy the Maltipoo, 1, male
"Little Teddy has huge potential – he can be quite nervous initially so would benefit from his new family to be committed to building up his confidence. He has not socialised much at all previously with other dogs but has enjoyed making friends here. He could potentially live with another dog(s) of a similar size. He is better suited to live with older children aged 12+ that are understandable of a nervous boy."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/teddy/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
3. Caramel the Lurcher, 3, female
"Caramel is a very friendly, bouncy girl who would thrive in an active home that enjoy long walks and adventures. She is good with other dogs and enjoys to play. She could live with children aged 10+It is hard to believe she is a stray, as she is so loving and gentle for a big girl."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/caramel/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
4. Mango the Bulldog, 4, female
"Mango is a big bouncy girl who arrived having clearly been over used for breeding by greedy humans. Despite this she has a playful and happy nature, she LOVES toys (especially footballs) and will happily play all day. She is in much need of a diet and building up her exercise gradually. She could live with older teens who are welcoming of a cuddly girl. She is good with other dogs out and about, while she enjoys to play she is better suited to be the only dog in the home. She is clean in her kennel and enjoys a car ride."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/mango/ | Helping Yorkshire Poundies
