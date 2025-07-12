1 . Ross - Pug Cross Terrier, eight years, male

"This sweet boy was abandoned in the stray kennels, he has a large mass on his leg which we will be exploring very soon. We would love to find him a foster home with a view to adopt once we have completely cared for his medical needs. He has a lovely temperament with people, he’s a super friendly boy. He has travelled well in the car whilst with us and also interacted well with other dogs. Potential homes should be travelling distance to Thornberry for his upcoming vet care. We believe he is around 8 years old, still loves a walk! and a bum scratch." - https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/ross/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary