What a characterful bunch of dogs The Star has to show you this week for our round up of dogs waiting for adoption at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.
From their pictures it is clear these pups are just exploding with personality, with the likes of Bennie the floppy-eared Collie crossbreed, or pretty Pippin the cockapoo who just needs someone who knows how to give her the grooming she deserves.
And, many of these pups have come in as strays. Sweet-natured Ross the pug cross terrier, Dorris the mastiff cross and Betty the ‘ambull’ were all found abandoned or were dumped at the kennels.
If any of them seem like a good fit for your household, simply visit their charity’s website, found in each picture below, to find out more about the adoption process.
In the meantime, enjoy these 7 charming pups below.
1. Ross - Pug Cross Terrier, eight years, male
"This sweet boy was abandoned in the stray kennels, he has a large mass on his leg which we will be exploring very soon. We would love to find him a foster home with a view to adopt once we have completely cared for his medical needs. He has a lovely temperament with people, he’s a super friendly boy. He has travelled well in the car whilst with us and also interacted well with other dogs. Potential homes should be travelling distance to Thornberry for his upcoming vet care. We believe he is around 8 years old, still loves a walk! and a bum scratch."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/ross/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Bennie - Collie Cross, 10 months, male
"Meet Bennie! A lively and energetic Collie crossbreed on the hunt for his perfect forever home. He is a young dog whom is always up for adventure so would be suited to an active and outdoorsy family. Bennie does struggles around busy roads so access to quieter walking areas is essential for our boy! He could live with children aged 12+ that are used to an enthusiastic boy."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/bennie/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. Betty - Ambull, eight years old, female
"Beautiful Betty has arrived to us as an unclaimed stray. She has spent a long period waiting for a space, and now she is safe. We would love to find a foster home (with a view to adopt) or temporary foster home for her. She is good with other dogs but will need some TLC while she recovers so ideally this would be pet free or in a place she can be separated. Betty has a wonderful temperament – she is incredibly friendly, travels well in the car and enjoys a cuddle. If you think you could help please enquire."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/betty-2/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Doreen - Mastiff Cross, six months, female
"Sweet Doreen has come in from the stray kennels and is now ready for rehoming. Due to this we have very limited history on her. She requires all training from scratch so would benefit from being enrolled in puppy training classes. Doreen is in need of some extra TLC so would need to be rehomed as the only pet, she could live with dog savvy children aged 10+."
- https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/doreen/ | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.