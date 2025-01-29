They have been taken in by Sheffield Council’s stray kennels, where staff are trying to find them new families to show them the love and affection they deserve.
They include a ‘playful and friendly’ Malinois puppy, and another Malinois pup who was found underweight and infested with worms and ticks, for which she has been treated.
There’s also an older rottweiler-cross called Jeffrey, who is described as ‘very friendly and loving’, and an American bulldog called Melody, with a ‘great, fun playful temperament’.
All of these dogs would make great companions in the right home.
There is a non-refundable £100 adoption fee for dogs from Sheffield Council stray kennels, rising to £300 for puppies. This includes microchipping for those dogs who are not already microchipped.
For more details or to book an appointment to see the dogs, call the kennels direct on 07817 497995 from 8am-1.30pm or 2pm-8pm each day, seven days a week.
1. Stella - Belgian Malinois puppy
Stella was only around 12 weeks old when she was found wandering the streets of Sheffield. The loveable Belgian Malinois was underweight and infested with worms and ticks but has been treated and is now at a healthy weight. Stella knows basic commands such as 'sit' and 'paw' needs training. Potential adopters must have breed experience and have an active home. | I Need A Home/Sheffield Council Stray Kennels Photo: I Need A Home/Sheffield Council Stray Kennels
2. Jeffrey - Rottweiler cross
Jeffrey, who is 10 years old, was found roaming the streets as a stray. Although he was microchipped, his owners sadly failed to reclaim him. He's smaller than the average rottweiler and since arriving in the kennels has been 'very friendly and loving to all staff'. He is always clean in his kennel, which is a good indicator that he is housetrained. Jeffrey would be best suited to a home without very young children. He walks fairly nicely on the lead but does pull when excited. Potential adopters should bear in mind the potential cost of vet bills when adopting a senior dog. | I Need A Home/Sheffield Council Stray Kennels Photo: I Need A Home/Sheffield Council Stray Kennels
3. Forrest - Malinois
Forrest is believed to be aged around eight months. He is very playful and friendly, highly intelligent and will need an active home. He was initially a little nervous after being found roaming as a stray and taken into the council's kennels, but he has never shown any signs of aggression. He needs full training, including house training. Staff have seen no negative reactions from Forrest towards other dogs, but he will need further socialisation as he is so young. Breed experience is essential for Forrest. | I Need A Home/Sheffield Council Stray Kennels Photo: I Need A Home/Sheffield Council Stray Kennels
4. Melody - American bulldog
Melody is a large American bulldog who is believed to be aged around three years. She is always clean in her kennel which is a good indicator that she is housetrained. Melody is very giddy and over-excitable so staff think she would be best suited to a home without very young children as she doesn’t realise her size and would knock them over. Melody has such a great, fun playful temperament and loves to be with you. She will need all aspects of training and she does pull on the lead so will need a strong, capable handler. Staff have seen no negative reactions towards other dogs in kennels from Melody, but she may need further socialising and to learn neutrality around other dogs as she is so enthusiastic. Melody will make a great companion in her forever home. | I Need A Home/Sheffield Council Stray Kennels Photo: I Need A Home/Sheffield Council Stray Kennels
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.