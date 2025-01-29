4 . Melody - American bulldog

Melody is a large American bulldog who is believed to be aged around three years. She is always clean in her kennel which is a good indicator that she is housetrained. Melody is very giddy and over-excitable so staff think she would be best suited to a home without very young children as she doesn’t realise her size and would knock them over. Melody has such a great, fun playful temperament and loves to be with you. She will need all aspects of training and she does pull on the lead so will need a strong, capable handler. Staff have seen no negative reactions towards other dogs in kennels from Melody, but she may need further socialising and to learn neutrality around other dogs as she is so enthusiastic. Melody will make a great companion in her forever home. | I Need A Home/Sheffield Council Stray Kennels Photo: I Need A Home/Sheffield Council Stray Kennels